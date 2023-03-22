Amritpal Singh manhunt: Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa demands Punjab CM Mann's resignation

Partap Singh Bajwa |

Leader of Opposition of Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday demanded that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tender his resignation amid the furore caused by Amritpal Singh's escape even as the state police's manhunt continues.

Bajwa was addressing a press conference where he put forth the demand. He also hit out at Punjab police and said that Amritpal Singh could have been arrested from his native place and questioned intent of carrying out search operation in Jalandhar.

This is a breaking story