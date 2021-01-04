Watch: Ahead of talks with Centre, farmers group's attempt to march to Delhi meets with tear gas in Haryana's Rewari

It has been over a month since farmers from various parts of the country converged in and around Delhi, protesting three contentious farm laws. Multiple rounds of dialogue with the Central government has failed to produce concrete results, and a fresh round of talks will be held today. Not much has however changed. In an incident reminiscent of the way the protests began, a farmers group's attempt to march to Delhi was met with tear gas as the police attempted to disperse them.

Visuals that have since been shared thousands of times show the altercation taking place in near darkness. According to a PTI report, the Haryana Police had fired teargas canisters to thwart a march of a group of agitating farmers towards Delhi at Masani barrage in Rewari district. The incident took place on Sunday evening.

Reportedly, farmers who had been camping on a service lane of the Delhi-Jaipur highway for a few days broke police barricades put up near Bhudla Sangwari village and then started moving towards Delhi in the evening. When the farmers' group reached Masani barrage where the barricades were put up, police used teargas to disperse them.