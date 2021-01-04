Braving rain and cold, farmers continue protest at Delhi border; unions to hold talks with Centre today

The central government on Monday will hold the next round of talks with the leaders of farmer unions who have been holding protests at different borders of Delhi for more than a month against the three agricultural laws.

This will be the seventh round of talks between the two sides.

Protesting farmers who have been camping at Delhi borders for the last 39 days braving bone-chilling cold and now rains have threatened to intensify their protest if their two major demands -- repeal of the three new farm laws and legal backing for the minimum support price (MSP) -- are not accepted by the government in the January 4 meeting.