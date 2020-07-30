Was merger of BSP MLAs into Rajasthan Congress legal? High Court issues notice

If there's a party facing a greater upheaval than the Congress in Rajasthan, it is probably the Bahujan Samaj Party. The party had lost six MLAs to the Congress last year, after a 'merger' that had at the time been accepted by the Speaker.

The merger of the BSP MLAs with the Congress was a boost for the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government as the tally of the ruling party increased to 107 in the 200-member House.

Incidentally, the BJP has 72 seats while the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party has three seats, and both the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) have two seats each and the Rashtriya Lok Dal has one seat. There are also 13 Independents.