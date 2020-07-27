Rajasthan Political Crisis: Mayawati's BSP issues whip, directs its 6 MLAs to vote against Congress

The BSP also said that President's rule should be imposed in the state in view of the political crisis and COVID-19 situation in the state.

"BSP chief Mayawati had issued a press note over the state's current situation where she said that when people are suffering due to the pandemic, the government, on the other hand, locks their MLAs in a five-star hotel instead of letting them work for public welfare. BSP believes that in view of the current situation in the state, President's rule should be imposed in Rajasthan," Satish Chandra Misra, the party's national general secretary, told ANI.

"For the first time, a Chief Minister is going to stage a protest at Raj Bhavan. This proves that law and order situation has been affected in the state. Governor should take a decision in this matter and President's rule should be imposed in Rajasthan without any delay in the view of political crisis and COVID-19 situation," he said.

A political crisis arose in the state after differences between former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and CM Ashok Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was removed as the Deputy Chief Minister and the state unit chief of Congress party.

(With ANI inputs)