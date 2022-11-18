Want resolution of conflicts between Raj Bhavan and WB govt through right solutions : New Bengal Governor

Newly appointed West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose | ANI

Kolkata: Newly appointed West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose feels that the role of the governor is to act as the "rainbow bridge" between the state and the Centre for "resolution of all conflicts" between the Raj Bhavan and the TMC government through "right solutions".

Bose, who was appointed as the Bengal governor on Thursday, said the differences between the Raj Bhawan and the state government should not be seen as a conflict but as a "difference of opinion" as both are complementary institutions.

"I prefer a resolution of conflicts as for any problem there is a solution and we should arrive at the right solution. We should be able to keep all actors in the game together. Therefore I would say what the Constitution expects - that the governor has to know the way, show the way and go the way," he told PTI in a telephonic interview.

Bose's predecessor and the current Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with the Mamata Banerjee government on various issues, including the law and order situation in the state since he had assumed office in July 2019.

Asked for his comment on resolving the differences between the Raj Bhavan and the TMC government in West Bengal, Bose said the governor has to act as a "rainbow bridge between the state and the Centre".

Bose exuded confidence that he would get the state government's support and aim for it to act as the bridge.

"Both (Raj Bhawan and the state government) are complementary institutions. The founding fathers of the Constitution certainly did not want to create a sinecure. Certainly there was a purpose. The purpose of a governor has been clearly defined in the Constitution. The governor is to act as a rainbow bridge between the state and the Centre," he iterated.

"The governor's role is to ensure that the government functions within the framework of the Constitution and all facilities should be provided to a democratically elected government to bring succour to the people. I don't see any conflict as far as the concept is concerned," Bose, a retired IAS officer, said.

Speaking on the issue of growing conflict between the governor and state governments led by non-BJP parties in the country, he said these are "differences of opinions" and should not be seen as conflicts.

"I do not see it as conflict but as the difference of opinion. A different point of view and difference of opinion is basic to democracy. Difference of opinion does not mean weakness of democracy but the strength of democracy".

He continued, "In a pluralistic society like ours, there should be free flow of expressions on whatever opinion people have on issues. Democracy is so powerful in India; there is no situation that democracy cannot take care of. The Constitution is there; it provides all answers to the perceived conflicts".

On allegations by the opposition parties that under the BJP regime at the Centre, the Raj Bhavan has turned into an 'extended party office of the saffron camp', the new governor said, "An allegation is an allegation, I go by facts".

Bose is yet to assume office.

Maintaining that he is "extremely delighted and privileged" to have got the "opportunity" to serve the people of West Bengal, he said he expects "a very cordial and cooperative relationship" with the elected state government.

When his opinion on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was sought, the new governor said he would have his after interacting with her.

"Mamata Banerjee is a democratically elected chief minister. I am going to meet her and interact with her," he said.

Bose hails from Kottayam in Kerala and had last served as an administrator in the National Museum here before superannuating in 2011. According to his website, Bose had been described as a 'man of ideas' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Known as the 'makeover man' of the service and a housing expert, Bose was described by the Kerala government as a 'lord of ideas' and by former prime minister Manmohan Singh as an 'inspired civil servant'.

Manipur Governor La Ganesan had been holding additional charge of West Bengal since July after Dhankhar was nominated as the vice presidential candidate by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).