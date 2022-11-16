West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee slams BJP leader, gets a reply

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | PTI Photo

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the central government on Wednesday, questioning why no action is taken against BJP leaders whose property deeds are discovered in the home of an accused.

"BJP spends Rs 1,000 crore for each election." Where does the money come from? Why is CBI-ED not investigating the source of the money? Even though I don’t know the woman, when the deeds were found at Arpita’s (Mukherjee's) house (a close aide of former minister Partha Chatterjee), the CBI promptly arrested the person. When the deeds of BJP leaders are found in place of those of an accused in a scam, why isn’t the CBI showing the same urgency to arrest the BJP leader? "The law can’t be different for different people," said Mamata.

It may be noted that BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh’s property deed was found in the house of Prasanna Ray, an arrested middleman in the SSC scam.

Asking the state government to start a CID probe against him, Ghosh said that he has not done anything "illegal."

"I have taken a loan to buy a property. My income tax details are also mentioned there. For the change of name on the electric meter, I had given my title to Prasanna. I’m not denying anything, and anyone can start a probe. I didn’t hide anything like Partha Chatterjee," said Ghosh.