Wait is over: India to start COVID-19 vaccine drive from Jan 16

India is all set to kick off the much-awaited vaccination drive against Covid-19 on January 16, 2021. The Central government shared this information in a press release on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called it the world's largest inoculation programme. The government will give top priority to the three-crore healthcare and frontline workers. The government took the decision at a high-level meeting, where PM Modi reviewed the status of COVID-19 and vaccine preparedness across states and union territories.

“After a detailed review, it was decided that in view of the forthcoming festivals including Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu etc, the COVID-19 vaccination will start from January 16, 2021,” it said.

After healthcare and frontline workers, priority will be given to those above 50 years of age and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities, together numbering around 27 crore, a government statement said.