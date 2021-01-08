Dry run for COVID-19 vaccination conducted at 114 places across Maharashtra: Health Minister Rajesh Tope

The dry run for COVID-19 vaccination was successfully conducted at 114 places across the state on Friday, said Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope. The dry run was conducted at 23 district hospitals, 30 sub-district and rural hospitals, 32 primary health centres, 29 urban health centres and municipal hospitals, informed Tope.

Besides, similar to the voting process, ink should be applied on a finger of the person who is vaccinated and a request regarding the same has been made to the Union Health Department, informed Tope. Even if the Centre does not give permission, the state government will implement it, said the Minister.

The COVID-19 vaccine is free of cost for the priority groups during the first phase of the innouculation drive, however, the Centre should provide the vaccine free of cost to those below the poverty line even afterwards, said Tope. He also informed that a request regarding the same has been made to the Union Health Minsiter Dr Harsh Vardhan.

Tope further added that the final decision on when to launch the vaccination drive in Maharashtra would be taken by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar after the supply of vaccines and the Central government's announcement of dates for beginning the vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, 25 volunteers participated in the mock process of the COVID-19 vaccine dry run at the civic-run RN Cooper Hospital at Juhu, Rajawadi Hospital at Ghatkopar and the BKC Jumbo Centre. Civic officials said the mock drill is being done check to gauge preparedness, understanding and adherence to protocols.

Besides, 3,693 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday. "Today, newly 3693 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly 2890 patients have been cured today. Totally 1858999 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals. Total Active patients are 51838. The patient recovery rate in the state is 94.75%," tweeted Tope.