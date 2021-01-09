'India ready to save humanity': PM Modi on 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is ready to save humanity with two 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines.

Speaking at the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, Modi said India used to import PPE kits, masks, ventilators and testing kits from outside but today our nation is self-reliant.

Praising contributions of NRIs, Modi said, "Today we have been connected with internet from various corners of the world but our minds are always connected with 'Maa Bharti'. In the past years, Non-Resident Indians have strengthened their identity in other countries."