'India ready to save humanity': PM Modi on 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is ready to save humanity with two 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines.
Speaking at the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, Modi said India used to import PPE kits, masks, ventilators and testing kits from outside but today our nation is self-reliant.
Praising contributions of NRIs, Modi said, "Today we have been connected with internet from various corners of the world but our minds are always connected with 'Maa Bharti'. In the past years, Non-Resident Indians have strengthened their identity in other countries."
On the issue of corruption, he said, "Today, India is using technology to end corruption. Money worth lakhs & crores are directly being credited to account of beneficiary. The ongoing campaign in India to empower the poor of the country is being discussed around the world. We have shown that in the sector of renewable energy, a developing country too can take lead."
When India stood in the face of terrorism, world too got the courage to face this challenge, he added.
