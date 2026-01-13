Hum, Saanp, Saath Hai! Chaos Erupts At Mathura Hospital As Snakebite Victim Walks In With Live Cobra

Chaos erupted at the emergency ward of Mathura District Hospital when a youth, bitten by a cobra, arrived carrying the live snake with him. The incident caused panic among patients, attendants and hospital staff, prompting police intervention before normalcy was restored.

According to police, the youth has been identified as Deepak Rajput, an e-rickshaw driver and resident of Vrindavan. He was on his way to collect a battery when a snake climbed onto his e-rickshaw near PMB Polytechnic College on the Mathura-Vrindavan road and bit him on the finger. In a state of panic, Deepak caught hold of the snake, hid it inside his jacket and rushed straight to the district hospital.

On reaching the emergency ward, he informed doctors about the snakebite and shocked everyone by pulling the cobra out of his jacket while pleading for treatment. The sight of the live snake led to a stampede-like situation in the ward. Several people ran out in fear, while hospital staff struggled to manage the situation.

Police soon arrived and calmed the youth. The snake was then safely secured in a box and removed from the hospital premises. Doctors said the patient is stable and is undergoing treatment under medical supervision.

Deepak said he brought the snake along so doctors could identify the species and provide accurate treatment.