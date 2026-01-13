On Camera: Woman Rider Slaps Man, Confronts Him For Making Lewd Gesture In Gurugram; Outraged Netizens Demand Action Against Accused

Caught on camera, a woman biker confronts and slaps an auto passenger in Gurugram after he allegedly made lewd gestures | Instagram/Ziddi Nitya

A video capturing a woman biker confronting and slapping a man for allegedly making lewd gestures on Delhi's Gurugram road has gone viral on social media. The incident, recorded on the rider’s bike-mounted camera, shows her chasing down the auto-rickshaw, stopping it and calling out the passenger’s behaviour which caused a widespread outrage online, where netiznes asked for strict action against the man.

Woman Biker Harassed on Road, Confronts Accused

The viral video on the bike-mounted dashcam of the woman rider. The video shows her riding calmly on a city road when an auto-rickshaw passes by. A male passenger seated inside the rickshaw is seen making sexually explicit gestures as the vehicle moves ahead.

Noticing the harassment, the woman immediately accelerates her bike and chases the auto-rickshaw, forcing it to stop within seconds.

‘Yeh Kya Dikha Rahe The Aap?’: Woman Takes Charge

After stopping the vehicle, the woman confronts the passenger, asking, “Yeh kya dikha rahe the aap?” (What were you showing?). The man at first responds evasively, pretending that nothing had happened.

Composed, the woman warns him sternly, saying she has everything recorded on camera and tells him not to mess with her. Moments later, she slaps the man while continuing to question his behaviour.

As the man attempts to flee the scene, the woman bravely grabs hold of him and asks him to get off the rickshaw, repeatedly warning him not to run away as the evidence is recorded. Bystanders soon gather at the spot.

Case Status Unclear

As of now, it remains unclear whether a police complaint or case has been registered against the accused.

Netizens Applaud Woman’s Courage

The video has sparked strong reactions online, many netizens praised the woman for her bravery. Many described her as fearless and applauded her for standing up against harassment.

Comments ranged from admiration to anger at the accused, with users calling her actions “brave,” “inspiring” and “well-deserved justice.” Several users also expressed hope that the man would face legal consequences for his actions.

A user wrote, Bhoot bdiya choti rider girl

Another user wrote, Excellent I hope he ended behind the bars

One said, Maar sale ko