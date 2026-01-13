 'Indian Army Fully Prepared For Ground Offensives If Pakistan Makes Any Mistake': General Upendra Dwivedi | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Indian Army Fully Prepared For Ground Offensives If Pakistan Makes Any Mistake': General Upendra Dwivedi | VIDEO

'Indian Army Fully Prepared For Ground Offensives If Pakistan Makes Any Mistake': General Upendra Dwivedi | VIDEO

General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday said Operation Sindoor remains ongoing and the Army’s “eyes and ears” continue to stay open. He said India had carried out major mobilisation and remains fully prepared for ground operations if Pakistan makes any misadventure, adding that the operation showcased India’s preparedness, precision and strong tri-service coordination.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 04:43 PM IST
article-image
General Upendra Dwivedi | IANS

New Delhi: General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday stated that the Army had mobilised its personnel during Operation Sindoor and is "fully prepared" for ground operations should Pakistan commit any "mistake".

The Army chief reiterated that "Operation Sindoor remains ongoing, and a future misadventure will be resolutely responded to".

"As far as our eyes and ears are concerned, because Operation Sindoor is still on, those eyes and ears will remain open. Under this, whatever action we have to take, we have already taken it forward," he added.

He said that India can be satisfied with the progress made in the field of security in 2025, while mentioning that Operation Sindoor demonstrated India's readiness, precision and strategic clarity.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Police Inform BCCI Of Inability To Provide Bandobast For WPL 2026 At DY Patil Stadium Due To Elections, Matches Likely Without Spectators
Navi Mumbai Police Inform BCCI Of Inability To Provide Bandobast For WPL 2026 At DY Patil Stadium Due To Elections, Matches Likely Without Spectators
Splitsvilla 16: Kaira Anu Responds To Nia Sharma's 'Body-Shaming' Accusation, Says 'I'm A Human, Not A Saint'
Splitsvilla 16: Kaira Anu Responds To Nia Sharma's 'Body-Shaming' Accusation, Says 'I'm A Human, Not A Saint'
Who Is Ali Khan? Pakistan-Born USA Star Denied Indian Visa For ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Who Is Ali Khan? Pakistan-Born USA Star Denied Indian Visa For ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Iran Blames ‘Terrorists’ For 2,000 Protest Deaths, Opposition Claims 'Over 12,000 Killed'
Iran Blames ‘Terrorists’ For 2,000 Protest Deaths, Opposition Claims 'Over 12,000 Killed'

Addressing the annual press conference of the Indian Army here, Gen Dwivedi said, "We had done major mobilisation (during Operation Sindoor)... We are still fully prepared for ground offensives if Pakistan makes any mistake."

Also Watch:

Read Also
'Nations That Stay Prepared, Prevail': Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi On Operation...
article-image

"The past year saw a sharp rise in the number of armed conflicts worldwide. These global shifts underline a simple reality -- nations that stay prepared prevail. In this backdrop, Operation Sindoor, India's calibrated, resolute response to cross-border terrorism, demonstrated our readiness, precision and strategic clarity."

He mentioned that the situation along the North-western Front "remains stable, but needs constant vigil", adding that apex-level interactions, renewed contact, and confidence-building measures are contributing to the "gradual normalisation" of the situation that has also enabled grazing, hydrotherapy camps, and other activities along the Northern Borders.

"With our continued strategic orientation on this front, our deployment along the Line of Actual Control remains balanced and robust. Concurrently, capability development and infrastructure enhancement are progressing through a whole-of-government approach," he added.

Gen Dwivedi, speaking about the Western Front, recalled India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack, saying that a "clear decision to respond decisively was taken at the highest level".

"Operation Sindoor was conceptualised and executed with precision. Through 22 minutes of initiation on May 7 and an orchestration that lasted 88 hours up to May 10, the operation reset strategic assumptions by striking deep, dismantling terror infrastructure, and puncturing the longstanding nuclear rhetoric," he said

"The Army successfully destroyed seven out of the nine targets and thereafter played a pivotal role in ensuring a calibrated response to Pak actions," he added.

Read Also
'1963 Agreement Between Pakistan And China Illegal': Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi's BIG...
article-image

Also Watch:

He also acknowledged the "proactive role" of all stakeholders at the national level, including CAPFs, Intelligences, civic bodies, state administration and other ministries, whether it's MHA, MEITY, Railways, etc.

"Operation Sindoor was the best example of tri-service synergy under clear-cut political directive and full freedom to act or respond," he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces & Terrorists In Kathua; JeM...

Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces & Terrorists In Kathua; JeM...

'Indian Army Fully Prepared For Ground Offensives If Pakistan Makes Any Mistake': General Upendra...

'Indian Army Fully Prepared For Ground Offensives If Pakistan Makes Any Mistake': General Upendra...

Hum, Saanp, Saath Hai! Chaos Erupts At Mathura Hospital As Snakebite Victim Walks In With Live Cobra

Hum, Saanp, Saath Hai! Chaos Erupts At Mathura Hospital As Snakebite Victim Walks In With Live Cobra

'Satyamev Jayate': AAP Leader Raghav Chadha Hails End Of 10-Minute Delivery Promise By Quick...

'Satyamev Jayate': AAP Leader Raghav Chadha Hails End Of 10-Minute Delivery Promise By Quick...

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility For Shooting Outside Indian-Origin Businessman’s House...

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility For Shooting Outside Indian-Origin Businessman’s House...