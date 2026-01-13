'Indian Army Fully Prepared For Ground Offensives If Pakistan Makes Any Mistake': General Upendra Dwivedi | VIDEO

General Upendra Dwivedi | IANS

New Delhi: General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday stated that the Army had mobilised its personnel during Operation Sindoor and is "fully prepared" for ground operations should Pakistan commit any "mistake".

The Army chief reiterated that "Operation Sindoor remains ongoing, and a future misadventure will be resolutely responded to".

"As far as our eyes and ears are concerned, because Operation Sindoor is still on, those eyes and ears will remain open. Under this, whatever action we have to take, we have already taken it forward," he added.

He said that India can be satisfied with the progress made in the field of security in 2025, while mentioning that Operation Sindoor demonstrated India's readiness, precision and strategic clarity.

Addressing the annual press conference of the Indian Army here, Gen Dwivedi said, "We had done major mobilisation (during Operation Sindoor)... We are still fully prepared for ground offensives if Pakistan makes any mistake."

"The past year saw a sharp rise in the number of armed conflicts worldwide. These global shifts underline a simple reality -- nations that stay prepared prevail. In this backdrop, Operation Sindoor, India's calibrated, resolute response to cross-border terrorism, demonstrated our readiness, precision and strategic clarity."

He mentioned that the situation along the North-western Front "remains stable, but needs constant vigil", adding that apex-level interactions, renewed contact, and confidence-building measures are contributing to the "gradual normalisation" of the situation that has also enabled grazing, hydrotherapy camps, and other activities along the Northern Borders.

"With our continued strategic orientation on this front, our deployment along the Line of Actual Control remains balanced and robust. Concurrently, capability development and infrastructure enhancement are progressing through a whole-of-government approach," he added.

Gen Dwivedi, speaking about the Western Front, recalled India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack, saying that a "clear decision to respond decisively was taken at the highest level".

"Operation Sindoor was conceptualised and executed with precision. Through 22 minutes of initiation on May 7 and an orchestration that lasted 88 hours up to May 10, the operation reset strategic assumptions by striking deep, dismantling terror infrastructure, and puncturing the longstanding nuclear rhetoric," he said

"The Army successfully destroyed seven out of the nine targets and thereafter played a pivotal role in ensuring a calibrated response to Pak actions," he added.

He also acknowledged the "proactive role" of all stakeholders at the national level, including CAPFs, Intelligences, civic bodies, state administration and other ministries, whether it's MHA, MEITY, Railways, etc.

"Operation Sindoor was the best example of tri-service synergy under clear-cut political directive and full freedom to act or respond," he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)