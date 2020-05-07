Vizag Gas Leak: 5 things to know about LG Polymers including its link with Vijay Mallya

While LG Polymers is yet to issue a statement, here are something to know about them

1) Established in 1961: LG Polymers was established in 1961 in Visakhapatnam as Hindustan Polymers to manufacture Polystyrene

2) In 1978, Hindustan Polymers merged with McDowell and Co, a subsidiary of United Breweries Group formerly owned by Vijay Mallya

3) In July 1997, LG Chemical identified Hindustan Polymers as a suitable company for entering Indian market through 100% takeover. Hindustan Polymers was renamed as LG Polymers India Private Limited (LGPI) in July, 1997.

4) Interestingly, LG Polymers was not functioning during the lockdown. According to a report in New Indian Express, most of the pharma and related units were given permission as they fall under essential services category. NOCs were issued to115 of the 140 large industries. Only 20 industries such as LG Polymers, Asian Paints, Synergy Castings, Pidilite, are yet to resume operation.

5) People have also asked for the company to close down due to criminal negligence

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy held a high-level review meeting to take stock of the situation and ordered a probe into the matter, state DGP D Gautam Sawang said.

At least 246 persons with health complications are undergoing treatment at the King George Hospital, Visakhapatnam and 20 of them are on ventilator support, he told reporters after the meeting with the chief minister.