Vizag Gas Leak: What is styrene, the gas that leaked from LG Chemicals that killed at least 8 people

At least eight people have died and thousands fallen ill after a chemical leak in Visakhapatnam district.

The leak was reported at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village. People were rushed to King George Hospital after complaining of burning sensation in the eyes and breathing difficulties.

The dead included a child while scores of policemen who rushed to evacuate affected persons also were impacted by the leak of styrene vapour.

But what exactly is styrene? It is an organic compound i.e. made from carbon, and a derivative of benzene. Like most organic compounds, it evaporates easily. Regarded as a ‘known carcinogen’, styrene is metabolised into styrene oxide in humans, which is considered toxic, mutagenic, and possibly carcinogenic.