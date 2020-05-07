Three people dead, several ill after major chemical gas leak in Visakhapatnam

Three people, including one child, dead after a major chemical gas leak at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam on Thursday.
Reports have said that at least 1,000 people fell sick after the gas leakage.
District Collector V Vinay Chand said three people were killed due to the gas leak, while some are in a critical condition.
Close to 70 people have been admitted to the King George Hospital after for treatment, he said.
Chemical gas leakage from the industry has spread over 3 km, said West zone ACP Swaroopa Rani.
The gas leakage is said to have happened at around 3 am at LG Polymers industry which led to panic amoung the locals. Several people were seen lying on the ground unconscious and some also faced breathing difficulties. People were taken to hospital after they complained of burning sensation in eyes and breathing difficulties.
After the police and fire department were informed about the incident, evacuation of locals began and rushed several residents to the hospital.
Police, fire tenders and ambulances have reached the spot. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have rushed to the spot.
The cause of leak is yet to be ascertained.
Reports said the gas leak has been contained.
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy enquired about the incident and directed the Visakhapatnam district collector to ensure proper medical care for the affected people.