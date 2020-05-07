Three people dead, several ill after major chemical gas leak in Visakhapatnam

Reports have said that at least 1,000 people fell sick after the gas leakage.

District Collector V Vinay Chand said three people were killed due to the gas leak, while some are in a critical condition.

Close to 70 people have been admitted to the King George Hospital after for treatment, he said.

Chemical gas leakage from the industry has spread over 3 km, said West zone ACP Swaroopa Rani.

The gas leakage is said to have happened at around 3 am at LG Polymers industry which led to panic amoung the locals. Several people were seen lying on the ground unconscious and some also faced breathing difficulties. People were taken to hospital after they complained of burning sensation in eyes and breathing difficulties.