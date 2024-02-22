Viral Video Shows Man Throwing Cash From Moving Luxury SUV In Noida, Traffic Police Imposes Hefty Fine

Man throwing notes from SUV | X

Noida, February 22: A video from Noida is going viral on social media platforms in which a man is seen throwing notes from a luxury car on the road. A person from another car records video of the man who is throwing notes on the road. After the video surfaced online, the Noida traffic police on Thursday, February 22, swung into action and issued an e-challan of Rs 21,000 against the four-wheeler.

In the viral video, a man is seen sitting on the front seat of a luxury Range Rover SUV car. He then takes out bundles of cash and throws them on the road from the moving vehicle. A person shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote: "Display of wealth at its heights on the roads of Noida. A man in a luxury car is seen throwing away the notes. Video made from another car. The video is going viral on social media. It is said that it is from the Sector 20 area."

Noida Traffic Police Issues E-Challan:

उक्त शिकायत का संज्ञान लेते हुए संबंधित वाहन के विरुद्ध यातायात नियमों का उल्लंघन करने पर नियमानुसार ई-चालान (जुर्माना 21000/- रुपए) की कार्यवाही की गई है।

यातायात हेल्पलाइन नं0- 9971009001 pic.twitter.com/Mi37WrF6uX — Noida Traffic Police (@noidatraffic) February 22, 2024

Reacting to the viral clip, the traffic police took action against the SUV car and levied a hefty fine of Rs 21,000. An e-challan has been issued against the car owner for danger driving, violation of traffic rules, tinted glass and failure to use safety belt while driving among other offences.