VIDEO: Driver Attempts To Run Over Workers After Fierce Fight Erupts At Jewar Toll Plaza On Yamuna Expressway In Greater Noida | Twitter

Greater Noida: The incidents of violence at toll plazas come to the fore on a regular basis. Such incidents have hit the headlines many times in the recent past and the videos of the fights between travellers and the toll employees at the toll plazas surface on the internet very often. Another such incident has come to the fore from Greater Noida which is situated near Delhi. A fierce brawl erupted at the Jewar Toll Plaza on the Yamuna Expressway after which the car driver attempted to run over the toll employees while escaping.

The incident occurred on Monday (February 12) in the evening at around 4 PM at the Jewar Toll Plaza which falls under the Jewar Police Station area. The fight was caught on the CCTV cameras installed at the toll booth.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A fierce fight erupted at the toll plaza

The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media and it can be seen in the video that a fierce fight erupted at the toll plaza. The fight erupted after a white-coloured Suzuki Brezza stops at the toll plaza and one of the passengers is seen looking at the barricade.

Another passenger comes out of the car and asks the toll employee to remove the barricade and starts beating the employee. Other toll employees gather near the car and start beating the passenger who came out of the car.

The fight got furious

They also started thrashing another passenger who came out of the car. The fight got furious and the toll employees started beating the passengers brutally. The fight took place in front of the car and the driver was still sitting inside the car.

Driver attempts to run over employees

After some time the car driver sped the car and attempted to run over his car on the people who were fighting in front of his vehicle. He moved his car at full throttle and in an attempt to escape, he pushed around four to five people who were indulged in a fight in front of the car. Luckily, the persons fell aside and the driver escaped from the spot with his car. He left behind the passengers who got down from the car and were fighting with the toll employees.

Insufficient funds in the FASTag

There are reports that the fight erupted as the car was halted at the toll plaza after it was noticed that there was insufficient funds in their FASTag and they refused to pay the toll charges in cash. They were travelling from Agra towards Noida on the expressway when the incident occurred.

The police identified and arrested all the four youths involved in the brawl. The police said that one of the accused in the resident of Greater Noida and the other three are the residents of Shahdara in Delhi.