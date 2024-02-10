6 Killed, Several Injured After 2 Trucks Collide With Bus Near Toll Plaza In Andhra Pradesh (Visuals Surface)

BUS-TRUCK COLLISION | ANI

Six people died and over 20 were injured in an accident involving two trucks and a private bus at Musunuru toll plaza in Nellore district early on Saturday, said police. The accident occurred around 2 am today when a truck carrying two oxen heading to Srikalahasti was hit from behind by another truck carrying iron.

"The driver of the iron-laden truck lost control of the vehicle and rammed the private bus coming in the opposite direction," Kavali sub-divisional police officer Venkata Ramana said. Four people died on the spot, he said adding two others died at the Nellore government hospital. A case has been registered.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh | Four dead while 15 people injured after a lorry collided with a bus on Musunuru Toll Plaza, in Nellore District: Kavali DSP Venkataramana pic.twitter.com/MP8ercc92h — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2024

Punjab accident

This comes almost a month after three people, including a woman police officer, were killed and several injured after a Punjab Armed Police bus collided with a tractor at Mukeria in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab, said police. The bus carrying the personnel of the Punjab Armed Police was coming from Jalandhar. It collided with a trailer on the side of the road. The driver, a woman constable, and another policeman had lost their lives. 10 other policemen were injured. The bus full of 15-20 policemen was going from Jalandhar PAP centre to Gurdaspur.

Vadodara collision

Also on 31st January, thousands of commuters faced a nightmarish ordeal as a major accident involving two trucks brought traffic on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai National Highway (NH-8) to a standstill. The incident, which occurred near the Dumad intersection toll plaza in Vadodara, resulted in a 5 km long traffic jam that lasted for several hours.

According to initial reports, a truck loaded with railway tracks rammed into another truck carrying chemical powder at the Dumad intersection. The impact of the collision was severe, trapping the driver of one truck in the cabin and leaving the other driver with serious injuries.