 UP Shocker: PM Modi's Security Breached In Varanasi As Young Man Tries To Reach His Convoy; Visuals Surface
UP Shocker: PM Modi's Security Breached In Varanasi As Young Man Tries To Reach His Convoy; Visuals Surface

PM Modi was in the city to lay the foundation stone of the International Cricket Stadium in Varanasi and inaugurate 16 newly constructed Atal Residential Schools.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 23, 2023, 09:42 PM IST
During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Varanasi on Saturday, a significant security breach occurred when a young man managed to breach the security cordon and approach the convoy at the Rudraksh Convention Center.

The Prime Minister was in the city for two significant events: the laying of the foundation stone for the International Cricket Stadium in Varanasi and the inauguration of 16 newly constructed Atal Residential Schools.

Prompt action by law enforcement officers led to the immediate apprehension and custody of the individual before he could approach the Prime Minister's vehicle.

Identity of the Accused and His Motive

Reports suggest that the accused, believed to be a member of the armed forces, had sought to meet Prime Minister Modi to discuss employment opportunities.

He is also reported to have affiliations with the BJP. Authorities are currently conducting an investigation and questioning the individual to ascertain the motives behind his actions.

Past Incidents of Security Breach

There have been two such incidents of lapses in PM Modi's security this year in Karnataka.

A man jumped over the security barricade and tried to run towards PM Narendra Modi during an election roadshow in Davanagere in March.

Earlier in January, a boy jumped on the road and managed to reach within an arm's length of the PM before being intercepted by the SPG officers in Karnataka's Hubbali.

