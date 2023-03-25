WATCH: Security breach at PM Modi's 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' rally in Karnataka; man caught, thrashed by cops

A security breach was reported during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Davangere 'Vijay Sankapla Yatra' rally. In the video, a youth can be seen trying to reach closer to the PM's convoy. He is tackled by the security and beaten up.
This is second instance of security breach during the PM's rally. The first one was in Hubli road show when a kid came close to the PM's convoy.
