 WATCH: Security breach at PM Modi's 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' rally in Karnataka; man caught, thrashed by cops
This is second instance of security breach during the PM's rally. The first one was in Hubli road show when a kid came close to the PM's convoy.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 25, 2023, 07:30 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Security breach at PM Modi's 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' rally in Karnataka, man caught, thrashed by cops | Twitter video screengrab

A security breach was reported during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Davangere 'Vijay Sankapla Yatra' rally. In the video, a youth can be seen trying to reach closer to the PM's convoy. He is tackled by the security and beaten up.

