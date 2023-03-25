India won't accept differential security standards: EAM S Jaishankar on Khalistani protests at High Commission in UK |

The Union External Affairs Minister of India, Dr. S Jaishankar, has criticized the UK government for not fulfilling its security obligations, following a protest by pro-Khalistani supporters who vandalized the Indian High Commission in London and pulled down the Indian flag.

The Minister stated that the receiving country has an obligation to provide security for diplomats and ensure that the embassy or high commission's premises are respected. However, these obligations were not met during the incident in London, and India has since lodged a strong protest with the UK authorities.

About Khalistani protests

The pro-Khalistani protesters were demonstrating outside the Indian High Commission in London with flags and posters of separatist leader Amritpal Singh. The posters showed Singh's photo and demanded his release, with slogans like "FreeAmritpalSingh", "WeWantJustice", and "WeStandWithAmritpalSingh". Videos on social media platforms also showed a man climbing the walls of the High Commission to bring down the Indian flag while chanting "Khalistan Zindabad."

Jaishankar stressed on security issues

India's External Affairs Minister made these comments at a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Yuva Samvada event in Bengaluru, organized by South MP Tejasvi Surya. He emphasized that many countries are very casual about their security and have a different view about their own security compared to others. However, he added that India will not accept this type of differential standard, particularly when it comes to security.

The recent incident in London has once again highlighted the issue of security for foreign diplomats and their missions. The External Affairs Minister's comments indicate India's serious concern over the lack of security provided by the UK authorities during the incident. It remains to be seen what steps the UK government will take to address India's concerns and ensure the safety of foreign diplomats and their missions in the future.