Watch: Security breach during PM Modi's Karnataka roadshow, mobile phone thrown at his vehicle

The nature of the security breach and the identity of the individual responsible for the act are yet to be ascertained.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 30, 2023, 10:18 PM IST
During a roadshow held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Karnataka’s Mysuru on Sunday, a security breach occurred as an unidentified person threw a mobile phone towards the Prime Minister's vehicle.

(This is developing news. More details awaited)

Punjab tragedy: 11 dead, 4 hospitalised after inhaling poisonous gas in Ludhiana's Giaspura

