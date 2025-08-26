Vivo T4 Pro 5G To Launch In India Today: What To Expect | Flipkart

Vivo T4 Pro 5G is all set to launch in India today. The event will begin at 12pm IST wherein pricing, sale date, launch offers and key features will be announced. As per teasers, the Vivo T4 Pro 5G is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, representing an upgrade from its predecessor. It is also teased to get an AnTuTu score of over 1 million, hinting at its performance power.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G price in India (expected)

The Vivo T4 Pro 5G launch event will begin at 12pm IST today. Vivo has confirmed that the phone will be priced between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000, positioning it firmly in the premium mid-range smartphone segment. This pricing strategy aligns closely with its predecessor, the Vivo T3 Pro, which launched at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The phone is likely to come in Gold and Blue finishes and be available on Flipkart after launch.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G specifications

Coming to the specifications, a whole set of features have already been confirmed by Vivo, thanks to a slew of teasers. The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor that claims to score more than 1 million points on AnTuTu. It will feature two 50-megapixel rear sensors - one being a Sony OIS sensor and the other being a Sony 3x periscope camera with 10x telephoto stage portrait. Up front, the Vivo T4 Pro 5G will have a 32-megapixel selfie camera as well.

The Vivo T4 Pro 5G is additionally teased to support IP68 and IP69 water and dust protection. The phone will feature an 'ultra-slim bezel' quad curved AMOLED display with wet hand touch and oily hand smooth scrolling support. The phone is listed to be 7.53mm thin and weigh 192 grams. Stay Tuned. We will be reporting about the smartphone launch as it happens.