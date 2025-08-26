 Dream11 Will Not Layoff Employees, Will Cut Marketing Costs Instead: CEO Confirms
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechDream11 Will Not Layoff Employees, Will Cut Marketing Costs Instead: CEO Confirms

Dream11 Will Not Layoff Employees, Will Cut Marketing Costs Instead: CEO Confirms

Harsh Jain, co-founder of Dream Sports, the parent company of Dream11, has reportedly woved to not let his workforce go. He emphasized that talent is the company’s cornerstone, stating, “If we ever have to start laying off talent, that would be the day we should consider shutting down.”

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 10:19 AM IST
article-image
Dream11 CEO Harsh Jain | X/ Harsh Jain

Dream11 has been under some unwanted spotlight after the gov't passed the online gaming bill in Parliament banning real-money games in India. This affected India’s leading fantasy sports platform massively with a devastating 95 percent revenue drop. Despite this blow, Harsh Jain, co-founder of Dream Sports, the parent company of Dream11, has reportedly woved to not let his workforce go. He emphasized that talent is the company’s cornerstone, stating, “If we ever have to start laying off talent, that would be the day we should consider shutting down.”

Instead of resorting to layoffs, Dream11 is redirecting its 1,000-strong team, including over 500 engineers, toward innovative ventures. According to a report by Storyboard18, the company is pivoting to artificial intelligence, sports content, commerce, and fan engagement initiatives to navigate the challenges of a post-RMG landscape. Jain outlined the vision for 'Dream11 3.0,' a new model focused on free-to-play formats, global expansion, and sustainable monetization through advertising and sponsorships.

The RMG industry, valued at Rs. 30,000 crore and supporting over two lakh jobs, was hit hard by the ban. Yet, Dream11 is doubling down on its portfolio, including FanCode, DreamSetGo, DreamCricket, and DreamMoney, while cutting discretionary spending on marketing and partnerships. “But our people stay — and they’ll be deployed to new initiatives like Sports and AI and scaling our existing portfolio,” Jain told Storyboard18, underscoring the company’s commitment to its employees as it builds for the future.

Winzo, another gaming company, that also offered RMGs, shut its related services from August 22 onwards. The company announced its expansion to the US soon after.

FPJ Shorts
ICAI CA September Session Foundation Exam 2025 Admit Card Soon; Here's How To Download
ICAI CA September Session Foundation Exam 2025 Admit Card Soon; Here's How To Download
Maharashtra Politics: Former MNS & NCP-SP Corporators Switch Sides, Join Shiv Sena In Thane
Maharashtra Politics: Former MNS & NCP-SP Corporators Switch Sides, Join Shiv Sena In Thane
Gameskraft Backs Out, Drops Legal Challenge To New Online Gaming Act, 2025
Gameskraft Backs Out, Drops Legal Challenge To New Online Gaming Act, 2025
'Did You Like It Guys?': Carlos Alcaraz Seeks Validation From Fans Over New Haircut At US Open 2025; Video
'Did You Like It Guys?': Carlos Alcaraz Seeks Validation From Fans Over New Haircut At US Open 2025; Video

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WhatsApp Looks To Bring Voicemail-Style Feature For Missed Calls

WhatsApp Looks To Bring Voicemail-Style Feature For Missed Calls

iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Tipped To Support Reverse Wireless Charging

iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Tipped To Support Reverse Wireless Charging

Vivo T4 Pro 5G To Launch In India Today: What To Expect

Vivo T4 Pro 5G To Launch In India Today: What To Expect

Dream11 Will Not Layoff Employees, Will Cut Marketing Costs Instead: CEO Confirms

Dream11 Will Not Layoff Employees, Will Cut Marketing Costs Instead: CEO Confirms

Discarded Like He Never Mattered: TCS Lays Off 14-Year Old Manager Without Severance Pay, Employee...

Discarded Like He Never Mattered: TCS Lays Off 14-Year Old Manager Without Severance Pay, Employee...