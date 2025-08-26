 iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Tipped To Support Reverse Wireless Charging
iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Tipped To Support Reverse Wireless Charging

Apple has been testing this feature, which could allow the iPhone 17 Pro models to wirelessly charge Apple accessories like AirPods and Apple Watch by simply placing them on the phone’s back.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 10:52 AM IST
iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Tipped To Support Reverse Wireless Charging | X / Sonny Dickson

It's officially iPhone season. We are just weeks away from the iPhone 17 series launch and leaks have been overflowing. A fresh leak from Weibo hints at an exciting upgrade for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max - reverse wireless charging. According to a post by Weibo leaker Fixed Focus Digital, Apple has been testing this feature, which could allow the iPhone 17 Pro models to wirelessly charge Apple accessories like AirPods and Apple Watch by simply placing them on the phone’s back.

This isn't the first whisper of such a feature. Earlier this year, another Weibo leaker, Instant Digital, claimed Apple was experimenting with 7.5W reverse wireless charging for the Pro models. If true, this would mark a first for iPhones, bringing a capability long available on many Android devices. The convenience of topping up essential accessories on the go could be a welcome change for Apple's ecosystem users.

While Apple has yet to confirm these claims, the rumor aligns with other expected upgrades for the iPhone 17 Pro, including a redesigned look, an A19 Pro chip, an enhanced telephoto lens, a larger battery, and a vapor cooling system. With a potential launch event slated for September 9, 2025, all eyes are on Apple to see if this charging innovation will debut.

Alongside the iPhone 17 Pro models, Apple is likley to also introduce a new iPhone 17 Air variant that will replace last year's iPhone 16 Plus. Furthermore, a new Apple Watch and new AirPods are also likely going to roll out.

