iPhone 17 Series Launch Date Accidentally Revealed By Apple

iPhone 17 series may launch on September 9 | X/ @LeakerApple

Apple enthusiasts and tech industry watchers are buzzing with anticipation as rumors surrounding the iPhone 17 series launch date continue to gain momentum. A recent goof-up in Appl's TV app may have accidentaly revealed the launch event date, though the tech giant was quick to remove the mention. But the internet mafias were quicker, and have grabbed screenshots adding fuel to the already buzzing rumours of a September 9 launch.

A user known as 'AppleLeaker' on social media platform X shared what appeared to be an exclusive screenshot from the Apple TV app, showing an event invite for September 9. The image featured Apple's iconic logo with a purple background design reminiscent of classic MacBook Air wallpapers, leading some to speculate about connections to the rumored iPhone 17 Air model.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While the aunthenticity of this post is questionable, this timeline aligns with Apple's traditional September announcement schedule and matches information from previous leaks as well. Tech experts expect Apple to send official invitations approximately two weeks before the event, likely around August 25.

The September 9 date also holds significance as last year's iPhone 16 'Glowtime' release was also held on September 9, suggesting Apple may favor this particular date for major announcements.

iPhone 17 series: What to Expect

The iPhone 17 models could feature larger display sizes, ProMotion across the lineup, Wi-Fi 7, and more. The upcoming lineup is expected to include four distinct models - iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Early reports suggest significant hardware upgrades across the board, with all models potentially receiving next-generation A19 and A19 Pro chipsets and enhanced artificial intelligence capabilities. The iPhone 17 Air, in particular, has generated considerable interest due to its rumored ultra-thin design profile, tweaked A19 processor, and thin battery composition. There's also a dedicated camera button expected on the iPhone 17 Pro models.

Camera improvements, display enhancements, and battery life optimisations are also anticipated features that could distinguish the iPhone 17 series from its predecessors.