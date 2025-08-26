Croma's Announces Discounts On MacBook Air M2, iPhone 16: All Details

Croma, the Tata Group-owned electronics chain, is celebrating the monsoon season and the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with attractive offers on a variety of gadgets, focusing on smartphones and laptops. Shoppers can expect significant instant discounts, no-cost EMI options, and additional bank perks to make upgrades more affordable.

The festive promotion includes deals on mobiles, laptops, TVs, and other appliances, with up to 70 percent off on select categories. For bank offers, customers using ICICI Bank credit cards can avail a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 3,000 on transactions. Similar benefits are available with HDFC Bank cards, including up to 10 percent additional cashback via Tata Neu HDFC Credit Card, and no-cost EMI for three months on OneCard and ICICI Bank. AU Small Finance Bank credit card users may get 5 percent off on smartphones, while other promotions include flexible EMI plans and exchange offers.

Croma's lineup features high-end laptops with substantial savings, ideal for work, creativity, or everyday use.

Apple MacBook Air M2: The laptop is priced at Rs. 82,990 after an Rs 8,500 instant discount. It boasts a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Wi-Fi 802.11, Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a 1080p front camera.

ASUS Vivobook 15 M1502YA-BQ702WS: This laptop is available for Rs. 45,990 with a Rs.4,000 discount. Powered by AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM (expandable to 24GB), 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch 60Hz display at 250 nits, AMD Radeon graphics. Includes a free Microsoft 365 Basic (1-year, 100GB cloud storage) and lifetime Microsoft Office Home 2024, on Windows 11 Home.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14ABR8: It is listed at Rs. 62,991 after Rs. 4,500 off. This 2-in-1 touchscreen convertible has a 14-inch 2.2K 60Hz display at 300 nits, AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon graphics, up to 9 hours battery life, and fast charging (2 hours from 15 minutes).

HP 15-fd0489TU: The budget pick at Rs. 37,499. Features Intel 13th Gen i3, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Intel UHD graphics, 15.6-inch Full HD display, 1080p camera, free Microsoft Office Home and Student 2024, and 1-year M365 Basic.

Asus Vivobook 16 Snapdragon: This one is priced at Rs. 57,990 with Rs. 4,500 discount. Equipped with Snapdragon X Elite processor, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 16-inch 60Hz display at 300 nits with 89% screen-to-body ratio. Comes with lifetime Microsoft Office Home 2024 and 1-year Microsoft 365 Basic.

Additional offers include the MacBook Air M4 at Rs. 56,990 and gaming options like the Acer Nitro 5 (Intel Core i5 12th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, RTX 3050, 15.6-inch 144Hz FHD) and ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (Intel Core i5 11th Gen, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 4GB GDDR6, 15.6-inch FHD).

Smartphone enthusiasts can grab premium and budget models at reduced prices during the sale.

iPhone 16: Offered at Rs. 74,490, additional exchange discount can also be avvailed.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus (8GB + 256GB): Listed with an effective price of Rs. 16,999 (original MRP is at Rs. 29,999).

Realme 14 Pro Lite: This phone is offered at Rs 19,999.

Croma says that all of these offers will last till stocks last.