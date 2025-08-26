 WhatsApp Looks To Bring Voicemail-Style Feature For Missed Calls
G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 11:05 AM IST
article-image
Instant messaging platform WhatsApp is currently testing a new feature that allows users to record and send voice messages directly after an unanswered call. According to WABetaInfo, the feature is available to select beta testers on the latest WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.25.23.21).

When a call goes unanswered, a 'Record voice message' button appears on the call screen alongside the existing 'Call again' and 'Cancel' options. This shortcut enables users to leave an audio message without navigating to the chat window. The recorded message is delivered directly into the recipient's chat thread, accompanied by the missed call notification, ensuring context and convenience.

The feature, which mirrors traditional voicemail functionality, is not yet available on iOS and has no confirmed timeline for a global rollout. However, because it is available in public beta, commercial rollout should be right around the corner.

WhatsApp is working on several other features, including new checkboxes to the forward picker interface. Furthermore, it is also testing the ability for users to link verified Instagram accounts, displaying an official icon and handle to confirm authenticity. The feature helps prevent impersonation and builds trust by clearly highlighting verified Instagram links on profiles.

