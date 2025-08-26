Vivo T4 Pro 5G With 90W Fast Charging Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Sale Date | Vivo India

Vivo T4 Pro 5G smartphone has launched in India. The smartphone comes with a 6,500mAh battery with 90W charging support. It comes in two colour options and will be sold on Flipkart and Vivo India official site. The Vivo T4 Pro 5G has a dual 50-megapixel rear camera setup that includes 3x periscope zoom as well.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G Price in India, Sale Date, Launch Offers

The new Vivo T4 Pro 5G is priced in India at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option, and Rs. 31,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The phone is listed in Blaze Golf in Nitro Blue colour options. It will go on sale on August 29 at 12pm via Flipkart, Vivo India store, and other retail outlets.

Launch offers on the Vivo T4 Pro 5G include Rs. 3,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank and Axis Bank cards, an additional Rs. 3,000 exchange bonus, and no-cost EMI options as well.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G specifications and features

Coming to the specifications, the Vivo T4 Pro 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor that claims to score more than 1 million points on AnTuTu. It will feature two 50-megapixel rear sensors - one being a Sony OIS sensor and the other being a Sony 3x periscope camera with 10x telephoto stage portrait. Up front, the Vivo T4 Pro 5G will have a 32-megapixel selfie camera as well.

The Vivo T4 Pro 5G additionally supports IP68 and IP69 water and dust protection. The phone will feature an 'ultra-slim bezel' 6.77-inch quad curved AMOLED display with wet hand touch and oily hand smooth scrolling support. It supports 120Hz refresh rate and comes with 1500nits peak brightness. The phone is listed to be 7.53mm thin and weigh 192 grams.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G runs on Android 15-based FunTouch OS 15. It comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage options.