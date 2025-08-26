'In Our Clan, Marriages Happen Through (Dowry) Mediators': Gr Noida Murder Victim Nikki Bhati's Father On Rs 36 Lakh Dowry Demand By In-Laws | File Pic

Trigger Warning: This report contains details of domestic violence, dowry-related abuse, and murder. The content may be distressing to some readers. Reader discretion is advised.

Greater Noida: Eight years after marrying into a family that allegedly kept demanding more dowry, 28-year-old Nikki Bhati was burnt alive in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar district, just outside Delhi.

Her father, Bhikari Singh Payla, said that pressure from the community and social customs overrode legal protections. “We need to listen to our samaj and clan members,” he told NDTV in an interview, when asked why he didn’t bring Nikki home despite knowing she was being tortured.

Nikki was reportedly set on fire by her husband Vipin and mother-in-law Daya, following an argument over a fresh dowry demand of Rs 36 lakh. She died at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital after suffering 70 percent burns. Vipin, his brother Rohit, and their parents Daya and Satyavir have all been arrested.

Have a look at his father's earlier statement here:

Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh: Father of Nikita, who was allegedly murdered by her husband Vipin Bhati over dowry demands, says, "She got married in 2016 and life was going well, but everything changed a year ago. I request the court that such monsters should be hanged..." pic.twitter.com/csFKgI9T7h — IANS (@ians_india) August 24, 2025

"I Married Off My Daughter Well"

Speaking to NDTV, Nikki’s father shared the circumstances of her marriage. “In our clan, marriages happen through (dowry) mediators. And I had married off my daughter well. The wedding happened during demonetisation in 2016,” he told the publication.

On December 10, 2016, Nikki and her sister Kanchan were married to Vipin and Rohit Bhati, respectively. The family gave a Scorpio SUV, cash and gold during the weddings. However, according to the father, the in-laws' demands increased over time, culminating in the recent demand for Rs 36 lakh.

Nikki and Kanchan had left their marital home earlier this year after an incident of assault, but later returned after a family-mediated reconciliation. A similar incident occurred just a week before Nikki’s death, on Janmashtami, when she was again assaulted and her family intervened. Despite the recurring abuse, another compromise was reached, and Nikki stayed back.

"They Burnt Her Alive and Fled"

Recalling the incident, Payla told NDTV, “They burned her alive and the entire family fled. One of my daughters was burning, the other had fainted.”

A neighbour rushed Nikki to Fortis Hospital before she was referred to Safdarjung Hospital, where she died. “The doctor said nothing is left now. I have lost everything,” he said.

Nikki's seven-year-old son, who witnessed the attack, is now living with her parents. Payla added, "He keeps saying, 'They burnt my mother'."

The victim's father added, "I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure they are hanged."

So far, four arrests have been made in the case, including the prime accused Vipin Bhati, victim's father-in-law, brother-in-law, and mother-in-law.