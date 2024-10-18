 Viral Video: Odisha Girl Locks Boyfriend Inside Iron Suitcase, Gets Caught Red-Handed By Family Members; Pleads Not To Harm Partner
Updated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 08:14 PM IST
A video which surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) showing a girl hiding her boyfriend in an iron suitcase to avoid being caught by her family members has gone viral across various social media platforms.

As per reports, the boy visited his girlfriend at home and while the couple were in the room, the family members became suspicious and rushed inside. In a moment of panic, the girl quickly locked her boyfriend inside the box, hoping she would to able to conceal him from her parents. However, that did not happen.

The video shows the family inspecting the chaotic room, which raised their concerns due to the clothes and belongings of the boy scattered around the locked suitcase.

In the video, a woman stands by while a young man films the tense situation inside the room. The family insists the girl to open the suitcase, but she argues with them, asking not to be recorded. Despite her objections, the family members continue filming and pressure her to unlock the box. When the girl finally opens it, her boyfriend emerges, visibly anxious and drenched in sweat. 

Watch the video here:

The interaction, captured entirely in Odia, suggests the incident took place in Odisha. Though the original source of the video remains unclear, it was shared by an account called NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs on X, where it has attracted massive attention and views.

Posting the video the X user wrote, “A girl locked her BF in a box after her family caught them. India is the only nation where people do not hesitate to even risk their life for Sex.”

