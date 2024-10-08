 Caught Red-Handed! Father Catches Food Delivery Man Spitting Into Booster Juice Meant For 2-Yr-Old Son In Canada’s Whitby (VIDEO)
A Canadian, George Bishay, captured disturbing footage from his doorbell camera showing a DoorDash driver deliberately tampering with a drink meant for his 2-year-old son

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 01:44 PM IST
In a bizarre incident, a Canadian, George Bishay, captured disturbing footage from his doorbell camera showing a DoorDash driver deliberately tampering with a drink meant for his son. The incident reportedly took place on September 27.

The video revealed the driver spitting into a Booster Juice beverage before delivering it to Bishay’s doorstep in Canada’s Whitby. 

The drink was intended for Bishay's two-year-old son, who was unwell and in need of hydration.

Bishay shared his shock at the incident explaining that he had spent hundreds of dollars monthly on the platform and even tipped the driver 18%. 

Despite this, the driver opened the sealed drink, spit into it, and resealed it before leaving it at Bishay’s home.

After the incident, Bishay immediately contacted the police and later confronted the driver directly, questioning why he had committed such an act. 

'I am sorry': Driver apologies on being confronted

The driver reportedly apologised, saying that he was sorry.

When police arrived, they did not charge the driver for the spitting incident. However, they issued fines for an unrelated offence—two young children were found in the driver's vehicle without proper child restraints or seatbelts. 

DoorDash fires driver

DoorDash quickly responded to the incident by deactivating the driver from their platform and offering compensation to Bishay.

Video: 3000 Indian Students Line Up For Waiter Jobs in Canada; Sparks Debate Online
In a public statement, DoorDash expressed its commitment to food safety, calling the driver’s behaviour “completely unacceptable.” 

After the spread of the video online many alleged that the same driver might also be working for Uber Eats. 

However, in response, Uber Eats confirmed that they were aware of the incident and stated their commitment to food safety.

They highlighted the importance of using tamper-evident packaging and encouraged customers to report any suspected tampering.

