Video: 3000 Indian Students Line Up For Waiter Jobs in Canada; Sparks Debate Online

A viral video has sparked concern, allegedly showing a long line of students, reportedly from India, waiting outside Tandoori Flame restaurant in Brampton, Canada. The footage, which has quickly spread on social media, purportedly depicts around 3,000 students queuing for interviews for waiter and server positions.

This video has sparked a debate about the opportunities available to international students, particularly those aiming to study or work in Canada.

The clip was shared on X by Megh Updates, accompanied by the caption: "Scary scenes from Canada as 3,000 students (mostly Indian) line up for waiter and servant jobs after an advertisement by a new restaurant opening in Brampton. Massive unemployment in Trudeau's Canada? Students leaving India for Canada with rosy dreams need serious introspection!"

Watch the video here:

Scary scenes from Canada as 3000 students (mostly Indian) line up for waiter & servant job after an advertisement by a new restaurant opening in Brampton.



Massive unemployment in Trudeau's Canada? Students leaving India for Canada with rosy dreams need serious introspection! pic.twitter.com/fd7Sm3jlfI — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) October 3, 2024

While FPJ has not been able to verify the video’s authenticity, it has generated significant online discussion.

Some users expressed concerns about the timing of moving abroad in light of the impending economic uncertainty. One user remarked, "People need to understand that with a recession looming, this is not the right time to relocate."

Others defended the students, noting that working part-time in restaurants is common for many international students. One user pointed out, "If they are students and still studying, working in a restaurant is likely a part-time job to support themselves. That shouldn’t be labeled as unemployment." Another added, "This appears to be a part-time job. It's a common practice in the West for students to take such roles."

Supporters of the students highlighted the challenges they face, stating, "The beginning may be tough for these students who dream big in Canada. Despite extremely difficult circumstances, they often succeed and lead enriching lives compared to their experiences back home."