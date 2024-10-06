 Video: 3000 Indian Students Line Up For Waiter Jobs in Canada; Sparks Debate Online
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationVideo: 3000 Indian Students Line Up For Waiter Jobs in Canada; Sparks Debate Online

Video: 3000 Indian Students Line Up For Waiter Jobs in Canada; Sparks Debate Online

While some express concerns about economic uncertainty, others defend the students, noting that part-time restaurant work is common for those studying abroad.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 03:47 PM IST
article-image

A viral video has sparked concern, allegedly showing a long line of students, reportedly from India, waiting outside Tandoori Flame restaurant in Brampton, Canada. The footage, which has quickly spread on social media, purportedly depicts around 3,000 students queuing for interviews for waiter and server positions.

This video has sparked a debate about the opportunities available to international students, particularly those aiming to study or work in Canada.

The clip was shared on X by Megh Updates, accompanied by the caption: "Scary scenes from Canada as 3,000 students (mostly Indian) line up for waiter and servant jobs after an advertisement by a new restaurant opening in Brampton. Massive unemployment in Trudeau's Canada? Students leaving India for Canada with rosy dreams need serious introspection!"

Watch the video here:

FPJ Shorts
Video: 3000 Indian Students Line Up For Waiter Jobs in Canada; Sparks Debate Online
Video: 3000 Indian Students Line Up For Waiter Jobs in Canada; Sparks Debate Online
Mira Bhayandar: Kashigaon Police Intercept Midnight Horse-Cart Race In Kashimira; PETA Alert Leads To 3 Arrests
Mira Bhayandar: Kashigaon Police Intercept Midnight Horse-Cart Race In Kashimira; PETA Alert Leads To 3 Arrests
Alia Bhatt Promotes Sustainability In ₹11,500 Denim-On-Denim Attire At Alan Walker's Bengaluru Concert
Alia Bhatt Promotes Sustainability In ₹11,500 Denim-On-Denim Attire At Alan Walker's Bengaluru Concert
When Will JEE Main, NEET, CUET 2025 Exam Dates Be Announced? Released In September Last Year
When Will JEE Main, NEET, CUET 2025 Exam Dates Be Announced? Released In September Last Year

While FPJ has not been able to verify the video’s authenticity, it has generated significant online discussion.

Some users expressed concerns about the timing of moving abroad in light of the impending economic uncertainty. One user remarked, "People need to understand that with a recession looming, this is not the right time to relocate."

Others defended the students, noting that working part-time in restaurants is common for many international students. One user pointed out, "If they are students and still studying, working in a restaurant is likely a part-time job to support themselves. That shouldn’t be labeled as unemployment." Another added, "This appears to be a part-time job. It's a common practice in the West for students to take such roles."

Supporters of the students highlighted the challenges they face, stating, "The beginning may be tough for these students who dream big in Canada. Despite extremely difficult circumstances, they often succeed and lead enriching lives compared to their experiences back home."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: 3000 Indian Students Line Up For Waiter Jobs in Canada; Sparks Debate Online

Video: 3000 Indian Students Line Up For Waiter Jobs in Canada; Sparks Debate Online

When Will JEE Main, NEET, CUET 2025 Exam Dates Be Announced? Released In September Last Year

When Will JEE Main, NEET, CUET 2025 Exam Dates Be Announced? Released In September Last Year

CBSE Board Exams 2025: Class 10 & 12 Timetable To Be OUT Soon; Check Details Inside

CBSE Board Exams 2025: Class 10 & 12 Timetable To Be OUT Soon; Check Details Inside

Agra: 4 Students Held For Circulating Obscene Video & Blackmailing Teacher

Agra: 4 Students Held For Circulating Obscene Video & Blackmailing Teacher

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma To Distribute Financial Aid To Girl Students Under Nijut Moina Scheme...

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma To Distribute Financial Aid To Girl Students Under Nijut Moina Scheme...