Violence erupts over misuse of social media post in medical college at Raichur

Raichur: Due to misuse of social media, violence broke out within the premises of para-medical students in the Navodaya Medical College, located in the outskirts of the Raichur city in Karnataka on Tuesday.

The police has revealed more about the incident stating that two students namely, Shankar and Shambhulinga took a screenshot of co-student Rohith's mobile status. In his status, Rohith had put up his mother's photo in his status to celebrate her birthday.

Shankar and Shambhulinga had allegedly edited the photo and added love symbols and made it viral in the campus. Rohith and his friends became furious over this and attacked the duo which turned into a gang war. Sources said to agency that the violence took place in front of the professors and many were injured in the incident. Netajinagar police rushed to the spot and were investigating the case.

The police source informed the agencies that, the incident took place due to the misuse of a social media post between the students by using Iron roads and two medical students were injured in the violence.

One of the students suffered a serious head injury and had to get 12 stitches. Another student suffered injuries on his forehead. The injured students were identified as Shankar and Shambhulinga. The injured were being treated at the Navodaya Hospital. The attacker has been identified as Rohith, a student of the BSc Nursing course.