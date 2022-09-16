Medical college ragging complaints to be handled by NMC Cell

NMC establishes an anti-ragging unit to investigate complaints | unsplash

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has established an anti-ragging unit to investigate and adjudicate complaints submitted by anti-ragging committees of various medical colleges. According to a September 15 order, the cell members would convene once a month to discuss the ragging charges and conduct their own investigation.

The cell comprises Dr Aruna V Vanikar, President, Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) as chairperson and Dr Vijayendra Kumar, Member, UGMEB, Dr Vijay Lakshmi Nag, Member, EMRB (Ethics and Medical Registration Board), Dr Yogender Malik, Member, EMRB, Shambhu Sharan Kumar, Director, UG, Ashok Kumar, deputy secretary, NMC, Chaman Lal Guleria, DS, EMRB as members and Aujender Singh, DS, NMC as member-secretary.

The NMC will take ragging complaints via a special email address. According to the directive, the UGMEB or PGMEB, depending on which board is handling the issue, will take the required measures based on the cell's recommendations.