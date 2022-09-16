e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMedical college ragging complaints to be handled by NMC Cell

Medical college ragging complaints to be handled by NMC Cell

The NMC will take ragging complaints via a special email address

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 16, 2022, 04:54 PM IST
article-image
NMC establishes an anti-ragging unit to investigate complaints | unsplash

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has established an anti-ragging unit to investigate and adjudicate complaints submitted by anti-ragging committees of various medical colleges. According to a September 15 order, the cell members would convene once a month to discuss the ragging charges and conduct their own investigation.

The cell comprises Dr Aruna V Vanikar, President, Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) as chairperson and Dr Vijayendra Kumar, Member, UGMEB, Dr Vijay Lakshmi Nag, Member, EMRB (Ethics and Medical Registration Board), Dr Yogender Malik, Member, EMRB, Shambhu Sharan Kumar, Director, UG, Ashok Kumar, deputy secretary, NMC, Chaman Lal Guleria, DS, EMRB as members and Aujender Singh, DS, NMC as member-secretary.

The NMC will take ragging complaints via a special email address. According to the directive, the UGMEB or PGMEB, depending on which board is handling the issue, will take the required measures based on the cell's recommendations.

Read Also
Chennai: Madras HC directs NMC on fixing low fee for privately-run medical colleges
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ahmedabad medical college renamed after PM Modi

Ahmedabad medical college renamed after PM Modi

Medical college ragging complaints to be handled by NMC Cell

Medical college ragging complaints to be handled by NMC Cell

Mumbai's young footballers, painters, and anime geeks, all crack the MHT CET 2022

Mumbai's young footballers, painters, and anime geeks, all crack the MHT CET 2022

OJEE 2022 Counselling: Integrated MBA seat allocation today; Know more here

OJEE 2022 Counselling: Integrated MBA seat allocation today; Know more here

CUET UG 2022 result out; nearly 20,000 candidates score 100 percentile

CUET UG 2022 result out; nearly 20,000 candidates score 100 percentile