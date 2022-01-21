Vikram Dutt takes charge as Air India CMD

Vikram Dev Dutt, a 1993-batch IAS officer of AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre, has been appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director of Air India. He takes over from Mr Rajiv Bansal, Secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, who was at the helm of Air India so far.

Born in 1969, Mr Dutt has been appointed the Air India CMD in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary.

Prior to this assignment, Mr Dutt was serving as the Principal Secretary of the Services Department in March, 2021. Earlier, he was appointed as Principal Secretary for the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Delhi Government in June, 2020.

A B.Tech in Electronics and an MBA, Mr Dutt has held key portfolios in his illustrious career, including serving as Principal Secretary, Finance in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands Govt, Secretary of Tourism in the Govt of Goa, Secretary in the Transport Department of Delhi Govt, Joint Secretary in the Personnel & General Administration, Daman Diu/Dadra Nagar Haveli and as the Managing Director of India Tourism Development Corporation.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 02:50 PM IST