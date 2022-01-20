5G rollout: Air India Boeing cleared for US; airline resumes 6 flights on B777 aircraft

Air India said it has resumed six India-US flights on Boeing B777 aircraft on Thursday after the plane manufacturer gave the clearance to operate them.

Air India had cancelled eight flights on India-US routes due to deployment of 5G internet in North America which could interfere with aircraft's radio altimeters.

Air India spokesperson said that Boeing has cleared the carrier to operate to the US on B777 aircraft.

The Air India flights that have resumed operations from are Delhi-New York, New York-Delhi, Delhi-Chicago, Chicago-Delhi, Delhi- San Francisco and San Francisco-Delhi.

(With inputs from ANI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 02:36 PM IST