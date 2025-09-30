Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 30th Sept 2025

File Image |

Nifty index opened on a positive note around the 24730 zone and witnessed a quick pullback in the first half hour towards 24800. However, the momentum soon fizzled out as bears took charge, triggering profit booking and reinforcing the prevailing sell-on-bounce setup through the day. Nifty even breached the friday’s low and slipped towards the 24600 zone. The index has been forming a lower-top, lower-bottom formation for the last eight sessions, clearly underscoring the dominance of bears and highlighting a weakening near-term structure. Now till it holds below 24750 zones weakness could be seen towards 24550 then 24442 zones while hurdles have shifted lower to 24750 then 24900 zones.

File Image |

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 25000 then 24800 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 24600 then 24700 strike. Call writing is seen at 24700 then 24800 strike while Put writing is seen at 24700 then 24600 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 24100 to 25100 zones while an immediate range between 24400 to 24900 levels.

S&P BSE Sensex opened on a positive note and edged higher but failed to cross the resistance near 80900 zones. It soon came under profit booking and selling pressure, slipping towards the 80200 mark. Every intraday rebound faced renewed supply, indicating weakness. On the daily chart the Sensex has been forming a series of lower highs and lower lows for the past seven sessions signalling persistent bearish undertone. Despite the volatility, the index eventually ended the day flat. Now till it holds below 80600 zones, weakness can be seen towards 80100 then 79800 zones while hurdles have shifted lower to 80600 then 80900 zones.

Bank Nifty index opened on a positive note and gradually extended the momentum towards 54700 zones in the first half of the session. However it failed to hold at higher zones and drifted sharply towards 54200 levels but remained quite volatile in wider range of 400 points for latter part of the session. It formed a Doji kind of pattern on daily scale as selling pressure is seen at higher zones and structure of lower highs is intact from last seven sessions. Now till it holds below 54650 zones, weakness could be seen towards 54250 then 54000 levels while on the upside hurdle is seen at 54750 then 55000 zones.

File Image |

Nifty future closed flattish with gains of 0.02% at 24695 levels. Positive setup seen in Sammaan Capital, HPCL, BPCL, AB Capital, LTF, Fortis, Hindustan Zinc, IOC, NHPC and Indian Bank while weakness in Dixon Tech, Mazagon Dock, Solar Industries, Persistent System, Dr. Reddy, PG Electroplast, HDFC Life, Kotak Bank, OFSS, Nestle India and Mankind Pharma

NLCINDIA - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

The stock has given a strong breakout after consolidating in a narrow range for nearly six months and is now trading above all key moving averages. It is forming higher highs and higher lows, reflecting bullish momentum. Positive super trend, rising RSI, and higher volumes further strengthen the bullish outlook.

File Image |

BUY NLCINDIA CMP 284.70 SL 265.00 TGT 310.00

Top 5 stocks to watch out for 30th Sept 2025

Dixon Technologies:

The company has informed exchanges that they have incorporated Dixon Electrocorp Private Limited (“WOS”) as Wholly Owned Subsidiary company catering to Manufacturing Industry. The objective behind this was to manufacture and deal in, all kind electronic related products including batteries, lithiumion (“Li-ion”) battery, li-ion battery cell, Li-ion Cells for digital applications, battery pack and battery modules, related products, equipment and components thereof.

IRFC:

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) signed a loan agreement with Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL) for financing of up to Rs 5,929 crore towards the upcoming 800 MW (3rd Unit) supercritical thermal power project at Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant (DCRTPP), Yamunanagar.

Additionally, the company also signed a loan agreement with Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (MAHAGENCO) for financing of up to Rs 10,560 crore towards the upcoming 2x660 MW supercritical expansion project at Koradi Thermal Power Station (TPS), Nagpur.

Railtel:

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. has received the Work Order from Visakhapatnam Port Authority for implementation of smart video surveillance using video analytics and IoT along with ICCC with 5 years O&M. The size of the order is worth Rs 37.53 crore and is to be executed by 24th September 2026.

Bharat Electronics:

Bharat Electronics (BEL), has secured additional orders worth Rs 1,092 crore since the last disclosure on 16th September 2025. Major orders received include EW System Upgrade, Defence Network Upgrade, Tank Sub Systems, TR Modules, Communication Equipment, EVM, Spares, Services etc.

As of April 1, BEL's order book position stood at Rs 71,650 crore. Since the start of FY26, BEL has disclosed order inflows worth Rs 7,348 crore, which is 27% of its order inflow guidance for the full year, which stands at Rs 27,000 crore, which excludes a quick-reaction surface-to-air missiles order worth Rs 30,000 crore.

Thomas Cook:

In a strategic initiative to transform India’s tourism landscape, Thomas Cook (India) Limited, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Tourism (MoT), Government of India. This joint collaboration aims to gather direct, real-time traveller feedback to assess and recognise India’s best-performing tourism destinations and identify areas for improvement. By sharing anonymised, aggregated data with the Ministry, Thomas Cook India will support targeted interventions to upgrade infrastructure and services at key tourism destinations across the country.