 Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund Buys Shares Of Precision Engineering Firm Bharat Forge Worth ₹378 Crore Through Open Market Transaction
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 08:50 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund on Monday bought shares of forging and precision engineering firm Bharat Forge worth nearly Rs 378 crore through an open market transaction.According to the bulk deal available on the NSE, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund (MF) purchased nearly 32 lakh equity shares, or 0.65 per cent stake, in Pune-based Bharat Forge.

The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 1,217.32 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 377.73 crore.Details of the sellers of Bharat Forge's shares could not be ascertained on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).Shares of Bharat Forge rose 0.94 per cent to close at Rs 1,192.20 apiece on the NSE.

In a separate bulk deal on the NSE, Singapore-headquartered Amansa Capital purchased 12.82 lakh shares or 0.97 per cent stake in speciality chemicals maker Aether Industries for Rs 94 crore through an open market transaction.The transaction was valued at around Rs 94.27 crore and was executed at a price of Rs 735 apiece.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio, an affiliate of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, offloaded 11.51 lakh shares or 0.87 per cent in Aether Industries at an average price of Rs 735.01 per share.Details of the other sellers of Aether Industries' shares could not be identified on the exchange.On Monday, Aether Industries shares rose 1.42 per cent to settle at Rs 745.10 apiece on the NSE. 

