Video: Ugly Fight Breaks Out Between 2 Groups Of Women As They Hit Each Other With Sticks Over Playing Music In UP’s Baghpat

@janabkhan08

A dispute over a seemingly trivial matter escalated into a chaotic clash between two groups of women in Uttar Pradesh’s Doghat on Thursday.

As per reports, the altercation began over playing music but tensions in the area quickly intensified when two groups of women started thrashing each other with sticks and other objects.

A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows around eight to ten women involved in a fierce brawl on a busy street. Bystanders can be seen watching in shock, with some attempting to intervene but retreating due to the intensity of the fight.

Watch the video here:

बागपत: लाठी डंडे लेकर दो पक्षों में मार पीट की जंग मामूली बात पर महिलाओं के दो गुटों जमकर चले लाठी डंडे हुई जमकर मारा पीटी



सरे बाजार में एक दूसरे पर बरसाई लाठिया



आधे घंटे तक सड़क बन रही अखाड़ा



महिला युद्ध वीडियो हुआ वायरल



जनपद के थाना दोघट कस्बे का है मामला pic.twitter.com/OAx6gHkp2d — जनाब खान क्राइम रिपोर्टर (@janabkhan08) November 7, 2024

Several women were injured in the confrontation, and the footage has sparked outrage on social media.

Reports suggest that local residents eventually managed to de-escalate the situation, but not before multiple women sustained injuries.

Doghat police have initiated an investigation based on the video. As per reports, they are currently examining the video footage, and appropriate action will be taken following the investigation.

UP: Two burnt alive in truck collision in Fatehpur

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a truck driver and his helper were burnt alive when two trucks collided and caught fire in the Hussainganj area of Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred around midnight on Wednesday on the Fatehpur-Lucknow road, Additional SP Vijay Shankar Mishra said.

Vinay Shukla (35), the driver of one of the trucks, and his helper, Ramraj Yadav (23), were burnt alive in the blaze. The occupants of the other truck managed to jump out before the fire spread, Mishra added.

Both victims were residents of Kherwa village in the Shivratanganj police station area of Amethi district. Their bodies have been sent for postmortem, Mishra said.