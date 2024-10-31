 Uttar Pradesh: 40-Year-Old Man Killed, Wife Injured In Cooking Gas Cylinder Explosion In Kanpur's Gandhi Nagar; VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh: 40-Year-Old Man Killed, Wife Injured In Cooking Gas Cylinder Explosion In Kanpur's Gandhi Nagar; VIDEO

A 40-year-old man died and his wife was injured in a cooking gas cylinder explosion in the Gandhi Nagar area here on Thursday morning. Local police and forensic experts reached the spot shortly after the incident and the exact cause of the explosion was yet to be ascertained.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 31, 2024, 08:47 PM IST
article-image
A tragic cooking gas cylinder explosion in Kanpur's Gandhi Nagar claims the life of a 40-year-old man, injuring his wife | X

Kanpur, Oct 31: A 40-year-old man died and his wife was injured in a cooking gas cylinder explosion in the Gandhi Nagar area here on Thursday morning, police said.

"Surendra was returning home with an LPG cylinder on his two-wheeler. While trying to unload the cylinder from the bike in front of his house, it exploded," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Dinesh Tripathi told reporters.

Warning: Disturbing Video Viewer's Discretion Advised

While the man died on the spot, his 38-year-old wife who rushed to his rescue suffered severe injuries and has been hospitalised, the police officer said, adding no other person was injured in the incident.

Uttar Pradesh: 40-Year-Old Man Killed, Wife Injured In Cooking Gas Cylinder Explosion In Kanpur's Gandhi Nagar; VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh: 40-Year-Old Man Killed, Wife Injured In Cooking Gas Cylinder Explosion In Kanpur's Gandhi Nagar; VIDEO

He said the local police and forensic experts reached the spot shortly after the incident and the exact cause of the explosion was yet to be ascertained.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further legal proceedings in the case are underway, the DCP said.

