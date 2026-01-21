VIDEO: Rinku Singh's Fiancee & SP MP Priya Saroj Becomes Uncomfortable At Jaunpur Event After Party Supporter Comes Too Close; Here's What Happened Next

Viral video shows an awkward moment as a party supporter invades SP MP Priya Saroj’s personal space during a public event in Jaunpur | X/@nmfnewsofficial

A video showing a party supporter coming uncomfortably close to Samajwadi Party (SP) MP from Machhlishahr (SC) and fiancée of Indian cricketer Rinku Singh, Priya Saroj, has gone viral on social media. In the clip, the supporter is seen leaning in to whisper something into her ear, leaving the young MP visibly uncomfortable.

The incident reportedly took place in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Incident Occurred During Dangal Event

Priya Saroj had been invited as a guest at a dangal (wrestling) event when the incident occurred. The moment was quickly caught on camera and has since been widely circulated online, drawing sharp reactions from social media users.

What the Viral Clip Shows

In the video, Priya Saroj is seen seated on the dais, with an empty chair beside her. A party supporter approaches from behind and occupies the vacant seat. He greets the SP leader with folded hands, which she politely reciprocates.

Moments later, the supporter leans in unusually close, appearing to whisper something into her ear.

Awkward Moment on Stage

Following the interaction, Priya Saroj is seen moving away, clearly uncomfortable with the situation. The brief exchange creates an awkward moment on stage, which has now become the focus of widespread criticism and debate online.

About Priya Saroj

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Priya Saroj contested from Machhlishahr on a Samajwadi Party ticket as a first-time candidate and won decisively, defeating BJP incumbent B.P. Saroj by a margin of over 35,000 votes. At the time of her election, she became one of the youngest MPs in the 18th Lok Sabha.

She is engaged to Indian cricketer Rinku Singh, with the couple’s wedding expected to take place at a later date.