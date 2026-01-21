'Arre Woh Mahila Kahan Gayi…': Bihar CM Pauses Speech To Call Woman From Audience At Samriddhi Yatra | Video

A video showing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar calling out to a woman from the audience during a public rally has gone viral on social media. In the clip, the chief minister is heard repeatedly saying, “Where did that woman go? Come here, come,” in his Bhojpuri-accented Hindi.

Incident During Samriddhi Yatra Event

The incident took place during the Samriddhi Yatra, a statewide outreach programme launched on January 16 to review the implementation of government schemes across Bihar.

What the Viral Clip Shows

While addressing the crowd from the stage, Nitish Kumar is seen suddenly pausing mid-speech and scanning the audience in a casual manner. Speaking in his distinctive style, he repeatedly says words close to,“Arre, where did that woman go? Come, come here!”

He then gestures toward the audience, appears to spot someone, and continues motioning with his hand, calling for “that woman” to come up to the stage.

About the Samriddhi Yatra

The Samriddhi Yatra was flagged off from West Champaran (Bettiah) and focuses on assessing governance delivery and development initiatives following the November 2025 Assembly elections, which the NDA alliance won decisively.