 'Arre Woh Mahila Kahan Gayi…': Bihar CM Pauses Speech To Call Woman From Audience At Samriddhi Yatra | Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Arre Woh Mahila Kahan Gayi…': Bihar CM Pauses Speech To Call Woman From Audience At Samriddhi Yatra | Video

'Arre Woh Mahila Kahan Gayi…': Bihar CM Pauses Speech To Call Woman From Audience At Samriddhi Yatra | Video

A video of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar calling a woman from the audience during a Samriddhi Yatra event has gone viral. While addressing the crowd, he paused mid-speech and, in his signature Bhojpuri-accented style, repeatedly said, “Where did that woman go? Come here,” gesturing for her to come on stage. The clip has sparked widespread attention online.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 11:27 AM IST
article-image

A video showing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar calling out to a woman from the audience during a public rally has gone viral on social media. In the clip, the chief minister is heard repeatedly saying, “Where did that woman go? Come here, come,” in his Bhojpuri-accented Hindi.

Incident During Samriddhi Yatra Event

The incident took place during the Samriddhi Yatra, a statewide outreach programme launched on January 16 to review the implementation of government schemes across Bihar.

What the Viral Clip Shows

FPJ Shorts
Indian Music Composer AR Rahman Converted To Islam At The Age Of 23; His Hindu Name Was Dileep Kumar Rajagopala
Indian Music Composer AR Rahman Converted To Islam At The Age Of 23; His Hindu Name Was Dileep Kumar Rajagopala
Vivo X200T To Launch In India On January 27: What To Expect
Vivo X200T To Launch In India On January 27: What To Expect
Mumbai Crime: Thieves Break Into Vile Parle Bungalow In Broad Daylight, Steal Valuables Worth ₹41 Lakh
Mumbai Crime: Thieves Break Into Vile Parle Bungalow In Broad Daylight, Steal Valuables Worth ₹41 Lakh
L'Oréal To Open World's First Beauty-Tech Global Capability Centre In Hyderabad, Pouring ₹3,500 Crore & Creating 2,000 AI Jobs
L'Oréal To Open World's First Beauty-Tech Global Capability Centre In Hyderabad, Pouring ₹3,500 Crore & Creating 2,000 AI Jobs

While addressing the crowd from the stage, Nitish Kumar is seen suddenly pausing mid-speech and scanning the audience in a casual manner. Speaking in his distinctive style, he repeatedly says words close to,“Arre, where did that woman go? Come, come here!”

He then gestures toward the audience, appears to spot someone, and continues motioning with his hand, calling for “that woman” to come up to the stage.

Read Also
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Begins Samriddhi Yatra In West Champaran
article-image

About the Samriddhi Yatra

The Samriddhi Yatra was flagged off from West Champaran (Bettiah) and focuses on assessing governance delivery and development initiatives following the November 2025 Assembly elections, which the NDA alliance won decisively.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Arre Woh Mahila Kahan Gayi…': Bihar CM Pauses Speech To Call Woman From Audience At Samriddhi...
'Arre Woh Mahila Kahan Gayi…': Bihar CM Pauses Speech To Call Woman From Audience At Samriddhi...
VIDEO: Rinku Singh's Fiancee & SP MP Priya Saroj Becomes Uncomfortable At Jaunpur Event After Party...
VIDEO: Rinku Singh's Fiancee & SP MP Priya Saroj Becomes Uncomfortable At Jaunpur Event After Party...
BIG Relief For Punjab Kesari! Supreme Court Tells Bhagwant Mann Govt Not To Disrupt Newspaper's...
BIG Relief For Punjab Kesari! Supreme Court Tells Bhagwant Mann Govt Not To Disrupt Newspaper's...
Assam News: 2 Dead, 4 Injured As Mob Violence Rocks Kokrajhar; Mobile Internet Suspended
Assam News: 2 Dead, 4 Injured As Mob Violence Rocks Kokrajhar; Mobile Internet Suspended
Congress Targets CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Pushes For Opposition Unity In Assam Ahead Of 2026 Assembly...
Congress Targets CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Pushes For Opposition Unity In Assam Ahead Of 2026 Assembly...