Congress Targets CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Pushes For Opposition Unity In Assam Ahead Of 2026 Assembly Elections

Saurabh Pandey

Guwahati: Stepping up its political offensive ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, the Congress on Tuesday launched the “Natun Bor Asom Abhiyan” from Guwahati, using the platform to mount a sharp attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while signalling a broader Opposition unity against the BJP.

Addressing a press conference at the Manabendra Sharma Complex, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress election observer for Assam, Bhupesh Baghel, accused Sarma and his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, of amassing what he described as a “mountain of assets,” calling it a matter of “misfortune for the people of Assam.”

“Assam is known for its tea gardens, the one-horned rhino, the Brahmaputra, Maa Kamakhya, Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg. Unfortunately, today it is also being known for a rude and corrupt Chief Minister,” Baghel said, alleging that Sarma had built his empire by recklessly taking loans.

Citing affidavits submitted to the Election Commission, Baghel said Sarma’s declared assets rose from around ₹1 crore in 2006 to ₹3 crore in 2011, ₹6 crore in 2016 and have now reached ₹17 crore. “These figures speak for themselves and indicate corruption and serious irregularities,” he claimed.

Baghel also recalled that in 2014, the BJP itself had branded Himanta Biswa Sarma as one of the most corrupt leaders in Assam. “The same leader later entered the BJP’s ‘washing machine’ and emerged clean,” he remarked, adding that when Congress returns to power in 2026, “every act of corruption will be accounted for.”

Another Congress election observer, Bandhu Tirkey, struck an equally sharp note, alleging that Sarma was “ruling Assam like Hitler.” Sharing his interactions with people soon after arriving in Guwahati, Tirkey said public anger against the government was palpable. “This election is a do-or-die battle for the people of Assam. It is about their very survival,” he said.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi, responding to questions on alliances, asserted that Opposition unity was inevitable. “There will definitely be an alliance among Opposition parties in the 2026 Assembly elections,” he said, adding that it was the BJP that appeared confused about its own alliances.

“The BJP has not been able to decide whether it wants an alliance in Rabha Hasong, whether it will side with Hagrama Mohilary or Pramod Boro in the BTC, or even how to manage its relationship with the AGP,” Gogoi said.

He also alleged internal factionalism within the BJP, particularly involving leaders close to former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

On the vacant Rajya Sabha seat, Gogoi said the Congress was not prioritising it at the moment. “Winning that seat would require an alliance with AIUDF, and we have made it clear that under no circumstances will Congress align with AIUDF,” he said.

Dismissing opinion polls, Gogoi said the party trusted only “people’s surveys.” He recalled that surveys during the Jorhat Lok Sabha election had predicted his defeat by a huge margin. “Everyone saw what ultimately happened to those surveys,” he said.

On the controversy surrounding the Kaziranga elevated corridor, Gogoi clarified that he was not opposed to development but stressed the need for sustainability. “If construction is carried out without proper environmental studies, the consequences could be counter-productive,” he said, alleging that the project would benefit the Chief Minister financially.

Gogoi also released a government letter during the press conference, claiming it showed attempts to manipulate publicity and influence voters. He appealed to the Election Commission to ensure that no eligible voter is deprived of their voting rights.

The press conference also marked the release of the music video of the “Natun Bor Asom Abhiyan,” titled “Asomiya Moi Bor Asomar”, and the formal launch of a wall-writing campaign from the Manabendra Sharma Complex, symbolising the Congress’s grassroots push.

Several senior leaders were present at the event, including AICC secretaries in charge of Assam Prithviraj Sathe, Manoj Chauhan and Vikas Upadhyay, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, MP Rakibul Hussain, and multiple Congress MLAs. The press conference was moderated by Bedabrat Bora, chairman of the APCC media department.