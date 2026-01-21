Assam News: 2 Dead, 4 Injured As Mob Violence Rocks Kokrajhar; Mobile Internet Suspended

Two dead, four injured as mob violence rocks Kokrajhar; mobile internet suspended |

Guwahati: Kokrajhar district of Assam remained on edge on Tuesday after two separate incidents in Karigaon claimed two lives, left four others seriously injured, and triggered widespread arson, forcing the Assam government to suspend mobile internet services and deploy Army and Rapid Action Battalion deployed heavy security to prevent further escalation.

The violence, which broke out on Monday evening around 7 pm in the Karigaon–Gaurinagar area, centred on a Scorpio vehicle that was allegedly stopped by local residents on suspicion of cattle theft or a road accident. What followed was a rapid descent into chaos—stone-pelting, a deadly assault on the vehicle’s occupants, and the torching of the car.

According to official sources, Sikhna Jwhwlao Bismith Basumatary (30), also known as Raja, was beaten to death on the spot.

Another youth, Sunil Murmu (25) who was hit by the Scorpio vehicle, later succumbed to injuries. Four others—Prabhat Brahma (54), Jagiraj Brahma (15), Mahesh Murmu, and Jugiraj Brahma—sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital.

As anger and grief spread through the area, protests erupted on Tuesday morning. Residents and relatives of the victims gheraoed the Karigaon police outpost and blocked National Highway 27, burning tyres and raising slogans demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible. Traffic on the crucial highway was disrupted for several hours before security forces restored partial movement.

In a bid to contain the unrest, the state government ordered the suspension of mobile internet services in Kokrajhar district with immediate effect and until further orders. The order, issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Ajay Tiwari, cited concerns over public peace and the possibility of misinformation fuelling further violence. Voice calls and fixed-line broadband services, however, remain operational.

“Any violation of the order will invite penal action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885,” the notification warned.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, currently in Davos to attend the World Economic Forum annual meeting, said he was in constant touch with the district and senior state officials. In a social media post, Sarma said the Rapid Action Force (RAF) of the CRPF has already been deployed, with arrangements in place for army support if required. He appealed to political leaders and civil society to cooperate in restoring peace.

Offering a community perspective, Ashim Hasda, chairman of the Adivasi Welfare and Development Council, said the incident coincided with the final day of Sohrai, a tribal harvest and cattle festival. “People returning from the festival signalled the Scorpio to stop, suspecting cattle theft. The vehicle did not stop and reportedly ran over two boys. One of them later died in hospital,” he said, adding that the situation spiralled out of control in the heat of the moment.

Hasda alleged that the violence escalated further on Tuesday morning, with miscreants torching over 40 houses in Gauri Gaon and setting several motorcycles on fire.

Political and community leaders across the spectrum condemned the killings and appealed for calm. Kokrajhar East MLA Lawrence Islary described the mob action as “deeply disturbing” and visited the hospital along with senior UPPL leaders to enquire about the condition of the injured.

Former AASAA president and Congress leader Stephen Lakra claimed that even a designated camp of a ceasefire militant group was set ablaze. “We are monitoring the situation closely to ensure it does not take a communal turn. Strict action must be taken against those responsible,” he said, while also pointing to repeated cattle theft incidents in the area over the past several months that had heightened local suspicion.

The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), Bodo Sahitya Sabha and other social organisations strongly condemned the incident. ABSU president Dipen Boro termed the killing “a barbaric and heinous crime designed to spread fear and hatred,” demanding immediate arrests and stringent punishment. He also pointed to “serious administrative lapses” and urged authorities to act decisively.

Former Bodoland Territorial Region CEM and UPPL president Pramod Boro expressed deep anguish over the loss of young lives. “Such incidents create fear and pain in society and must not be allowed to disturb the harmony of our land,” he said, urging restraint, coexistence and adequate ex-gratia support for the bereaved families.

Kokrajhar Superintendent of Police Akshad Garg said police have detained 19 people so far and investigations are underway. “Necessary measures have been initiated to control the situation. No fresh incidents have been reported till this evening,” he said.

While Kokrajhar has largely remained peaceful since the 2020 Bodo Peace Accord, officials acknowledged that the latest violence has reopened old anxieties. Authorities have reiterated that the incident should not be viewed through a communal lens and appealed to all sections of society to maintain peace as security forces continue to patrol the sensitive Karigaon area.

Calling the incident “deeply unfortunate” and the result of a tragic misunderstanding, Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Hagrama Mohilary on Tuesday appealed for peace and restraint following the violent episode in Kokrajhar district that claimed two lives and triggered widespread unrest.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for three development projects in Baksa district on Tuesday, Mohilary said the incident should not be allowed to derail the hard-earned peace in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). “The incident is unfortunate for us. It took place only due to a misunderstanding,” he said.

Mohilary, however, hinted at a larger conspiracy behind the violence. “There is a third force involved. They are trying to disrupt the peace process,” he alleged, adding firmly, “We will not allow it to continue.”

According to preliminary accounts, the violence began when a group of locals attempted to stop a Scorpio vehicle, suspecting it to be involved in cattle theft, as similar vehicles are often used for such activities in the area. The occupants of the vehicle, however, reportedly believed they were about to be attacked and tried to flee.

In the ensuing chaos, the Scorpio hit a young man, Sunil Murmu (25), who died on the spot. Enraged by the death, members of the group chased and attacked the vehicle, which eventually plunged into a ditch. One of the occupants, identified as Sikhna Jwhwlao Bismith Basumatary (30), was killed in the crash.

The deaths sparked large-scale protests in the area. Angry residents gheraoed the Karigaon police outpost, blocked National Highway 27, and resorted to arson, with several houses in Gaurinagar reportedly set on fire. Heavy security has since been deployed to prevent further escalation.

Appealing to all communities to maintain harmony, Mohilary urged people not to fall prey to rumours or provocations. “Peaceful co-existence of all sections of society is in the greater interest of the BTR,” he said, stressing that violence would only harm ordinary people and stall development.

Authorities said efforts are underway to restore normalcy, while investigations continue to establish the full sequence of events and fix responsibility for the violence.