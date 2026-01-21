 Assam News: CBI Conducts Raids At Businessman Rajesh Bajaj’s Premises Over Bank Of Baroda Loan Fraud
The CBI detained businessman Rajesh Bajaj in Guwahati over alleged multi-crore loan defaults linked to Bank of Baroda. Raids at his residence and office uncovered documents and a large cash bag. Bajaj, previously implicated in Saradha and Apex Bank scams, is under investigation, while the CBI has yet to issue an official statement.

Digjyoti LahkarUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 02:12 AM IST
article-image
Rajesh Bajaj |

Guwahati: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday detained controversial businessman Rajesh Bajaj after conducting hours-long raids at his residence and business premises in Guwahati in connection with an alleged multi-crore loan default involving Bank of Baroda.

CBI Takes Bajaj into Custody
Sources said a CBI team from Kolkata took Bajaj into custody following sustained questioning as part of a case registered by Bank of Baroda in 2025. The bank has accused Bajaj of defaulting on loans availed in the name of his company, North East Plantation and Commercial Private Limited.

Multiple Raids Conducted in Assam
The First Information Report (FIR) was lodged at the CBI’s Kolkata office, after which the central agency launched searches at multiple locations in Assam. On Tuesday, simultaneous raids were carried out at Bajaj’s residence and at his company’s office on Zoo Road in Guwahati. Bajaj’s brother, Kishore Bajaj, was present during the search at the office, sources added.

Documents and Cash Seized
Investigators reportedly seized a large number of documents believed to be linked to the financial transactions under scrutiny. A large red bag, suspected to contain cash, was also taken into possession, though the agency has not officially confirmed its contents.

Multi-Crore Loan Default Alleged
According to investigators, Bajaj had taken loans worth several crores of rupees from Bank of Baroda but failed to repay them. The allegations echo earlier charges against him in the multi-crore Apex Cooperative Bank scam, which is already under investigation.

Links to Previous Scams
Bajaj has also previously been named in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam. In another case, he allegedly fraudulently obtained Rs 20.30 crore from the Dispur branch of Assam Apex Cooperative Bank Ltd while serving as managing director of North East Plantation and Commercial Pvt Ltd, which owns the Usha Tea Estate in Golaghat district of Upper Assam.

Funds Withdrawn in Tranches
As per the allegations, Bajaj secured the funds through the “demand bill purchase” mechanism, allegedly with the involvement of the then bank chairman Biswajit Phukan, a BJP MLA from Sarupathar constituency in Golaghat district. Between April 5 and June 20, Bajaj’s firm is alleged to have withdrawn funds in multiple tranches—Rs 6 crore on April 5, Rs 3 crore on April 18, Rs 2 crore on April 28, Rs 4 crore on May 2, Rs 95 lakh on June 2, Rs 80 lakh on June 9, and Rs 3.55 crore on June 20.

CBI Yet to Comment Officially
The CBI has not issued any official statement so far on the detention, the materials seized, or the next course of action. Further developments are expected as the investigation progresses.

