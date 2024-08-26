 Video: Rickshaw Puller Dies After Collapsing Into Open Drain Due To Heart Attack In Delhi's Paschim Vihar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVideo: Rickshaw Puller Dies After Collapsing Into Open Drain Due To Heart Attack In Delhi's Paschim Vihar

Video: Rickshaw Puller Dies After Collapsing Into Open Drain Due To Heart Attack In Delhi's Paschim Vihar

A rickshaw puller died after collapsing due to a heart stroke and falling into an open drain in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar on Monday.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 07:39 PM IST
article-image
X

In a tragic incident, a rickshaw puller died after collapsing due to a heart stroke and falling into an open drain in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar on Monday.

The purported video of the incident which surfaced on social media shows the rickshaw driver standing beside the vehicle and suddenly collapsing and falling to a gutter at an entrance of a residential society. 

Watch the video here:

As per reports, the rickshaw driver had mouth cancer due to which he suffered a seizure while standing and fell into an open drain.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Atal Setu Sees Over 50 Lakh Vehicles In 7 Months, Easing Traffic And Enhancing Connectivity
Mumbai: Atal Setu Sees Over 50 Lakh Vehicles In 7 Months, Easing Traffic And Enhancing Connectivity
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Major Drama During Janmasthami Celebrations, Rajat Falls Of Pyramid After Arsh's Revelation (Exclusive)
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Major Drama During Janmasthami Celebrations, Rajat Falls Of Pyramid After Arsh's Revelation (Exclusive)
Mumbai: 2 Dead, 1 Injured As Compound Wall Collapses At Kalbadevi; Rescue Operation Underway
Mumbai: 2 Dead, 1 Injured As Compound Wall Collapses At Kalbadevi; Rescue Operation Underway
'Was Made To Wait For 20 Mins In Corner': Actress Namitha Asked To Show Caste Certificate To Prove Hindu Identity During Temple Visit In TN
'Was Made To Wait For 20 Mins In Corner': Actress Namitha Asked To Show Caste Certificate To Prove Hindu Identity During Temple Visit In TN

Reports suggest that Delhi police are currently investigating the matter. 

Truck runs over pavement dwellers in northeast Delhi, 3 dead 

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, three died after a truck allegedly ran over five men sleeping on a footpath in Delhi’s Shastri Park on Monday.

The alleged incident occurred at the Tarbuz market near Shastri Park metro station around 4:30 am, the police said and added the victims were homeless and sleeping on the footpath.

An officer said the medium goods vehicle was approaching the Iron Bridge from Seelampur when it climbed the central verge and ran over the five men sleeping on the footpath.

The trucker abandoned his vehicle and fled the spot after the accident.

The victims were taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital where three were declared dead. They are yet to be identified, the officer said.

Read Also
Dramatic Video From Delhi's Chhatarpur Shows Policeman, Locals Holding Sticks, Utensils & Helmet To...
article-image

The two injured -- Mushtaq (35) and Kamlesh (36) -- were taken to GTB Hospital, the officer added.

Teams have been formed to nab the truck driver and efforts are underway to identify the dead, the officer further said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Rickshaw Puller Dies After Collapsing Into Open Drain Due To Heart Attack In Delhi's Paschim...

Video: Rickshaw Puller Dies After Collapsing Into Open Drain Due To Heart Attack In Delhi's Paschim...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 26, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 26, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

VIDEO: 'Batenge Toh Katenge,' Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath Urges Unity, Cites Bangladesh Crisis As...

VIDEO: 'Batenge Toh Katenge,' Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath Urges Unity, Cites Bangladesh Crisis As...

Gujarat Assembly Uploads First-Ever Monsoon Session Videos On YouTube To Boost Public Transparency;...

Gujarat Assembly Uploads First-Ever Monsoon Session Videos On YouTube To Boost Public Transparency;...

Who Is Wilson Garden Naga? History-Sheeter Seen Chilling With Kannada Actor Darshan Inside Bengaluru...

Who Is Wilson Garden Naga? History-Sheeter Seen Chilling With Kannada Actor Darshan Inside Bengaluru...