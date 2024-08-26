Video: Rickshaw Puller Dies After Collapsing Into Open Drain Due To Heart Attack In Delhi's Paschim Vihar

X

In a tragic incident, a rickshaw puller died after collapsing due to a heart stroke and falling into an open drain in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar on Monday.

The purported video of the incident which surfaced on social media shows the rickshaw driver standing beside the vehicle and suddenly collapsing and falling to a gutter at an entrance of a residential society.

As per reports, the rickshaw driver had mouth cancer due to which he suffered a seizure while standing and fell into an open drain.

Reports suggest that Delhi police are currently investigating the matter.

Truck runs over pavement dwellers in northeast Delhi, 3 dead

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, three died after a truck allegedly ran over five men sleeping on a footpath in Delhi’s Shastri Park on Monday.

The alleged incident occurred at the Tarbuz market near Shastri Park metro station around 4:30 am, the police said and added the victims were homeless and sleeping on the footpath.

Delhi: In Shastri Park, a truck ran over five homeless people sleeping on a divider at 5:30 a.m. on Monday. Three were declared dead at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, and two critically injured were referred to GTB Hospital. The driver, however, is on the run pic.twitter.com/C6Ak5exhLH — IANS (@ians_india) August 26, 2024

An officer said the medium goods vehicle was approaching the Iron Bridge from Seelampur when it climbed the central verge and ran over the five men sleeping on the footpath.

The trucker abandoned his vehicle and fled the spot after the accident.

The victims were taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital where three were declared dead. They are yet to be identified, the officer said.

The two injured -- Mushtaq (35) and Kamlesh (36) -- were taken to GTB Hospital, the officer added.

Teams have been formed to nab the truck driver and efforts are underway to identify the dead, the officer further said.