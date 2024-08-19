Dramatic Video From Delhi's Chhatarpur Shows Policeman, Locals Holding Sticks, Utensils & Helmet To Shoo Away Bull Attacking Bikers

Delhi Viral Video: Bull Attacking Bikers | Instagram

The streets of Delhi witnessed an unusual sight recently where an angry bull was seen driving two helmet-clad bikers on a busy road there. Facing its horns forward and hitting the pillion rider, the bull was seen exerting force and pushing the riders forward. The bull's attack was recorded on camera by passersby and locals who were at the Chhatarpur area when it took place.

Bikers attacked by bull in Delhi; video below

The video opened by showing a man carrying a cooking utensil in his hand and rushing towards the divider of the road. While one wondered why, the visuals showed a bull closely chasing and pushing two bikers on the other side of the road. It was unclear why the bull attacked the two people on the bike on the bustling street of Chhatarpur, but the footage showed that the bull was furiously behind them unless people around intervened and freed the bikers from the animal's attack.

See visuals: Policeman, locals try to shoo away bull

The video showed people on the streets trying to help the bikers escape the bull. They tried to distract the animal and shoo it off the busy road in the national capital. A policeman holding a stick was seen trying to pull back the bull from dragging and attacking the bikers with its horns. Meanwhile, many locals gathered after seeing the bull pushing the bikers on the road. They tried to shoo away the animal by scaring with sticks, utensils, and helmets.

Video geos viral with millions of views

Earlier this August, this video was uploaded on Instagram by a page named 'Exploring_life_007,' which captioned the bizarre incident as "Just a normal day in Delhi." With a few days of having surfaced online, the video caught the attention of internet users and went viral. It has already crossed 22 million views on the social media platform.