Video: PM Modi Stops His Convoy To Give Way To An Ambulance During His Roadshow In Varanasi

In the video that captured the incident, it can be seen that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy gives way to an ambulance, which overtakes the PM's convoy for good.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, December 17, 2023, 04:59 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi's convoy in Varanasi makes way for an ambulance | ANI

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (December 17) stopped his convoy to give way to an ambulance during his roadshow in Varanasi. In the video that captured the incident, it can be seen that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy gives way to an ambulance, which overtakes the PM's convoy for good.

This is not the first time that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy has given way to an ambulance. Earlier too, in instances highlighting the awareness of the Prime Minister's convoy, the PM's cavalcade had made way for an ambulance.

A recent such memory that comes to the mind is that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy giving way to an ambulance during the Gujarat roadshow in December 2022.

During that massive roadshow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stopped his convoy to give way to an ambulance in Ahmedabad on December 1, 2022.

PM Modi's convoy makes way for an ambulance during massive Ahmedabad rally

On September 30, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, en route from Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar, had stopped his convoy to give way to an ambulance.

Watch the video below:

PM Modi's convoy giving way to an ambulance in Himachal

In November 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Himachal Pradesh to campaign for the assembly polls, had stopped his convoy to give way to an ambulance in Chambi. He was returning from a rally in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh.

PM Modi's Varanasi Visit

On his two-day visit to Varanasi, PM Modi will launch and inagurate 37 projects worth more than Rs 19,000 crore for Varanasi and Purvanchal. He will also launch Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2.0 from Namo Ghat and flag off the new train from Kanyakumari to Varanasi.

